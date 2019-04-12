TC softball falls to undefeated Southeastern: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team kept pace with Southeastern for two innings Thursday.

In the end, though, the undefeated Trojans (11-0) took control, putting together an eight-run fourth inning to put away the Eagles in five innings, handing Troy Christian a 15-2 non-league defeated.

Troy Christian (1-3) fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first, but Courtney Eschette hit a two-run triple that scored Sam Lentz and Jalyn Forrer in the bottom of the inning to even up the score, and that’s where things remained until Southeastern strung together three runs in the third and scored eight more in the fourth to seal it.

Lentz and Jenna Douglas each had a hit, as well, as the Eagles were outhit 12-3 in the game and committed five errors on defense. Douglas took the loss on the mound.

After hosting Middletown Christian Friday, the Eagles host Yellow Springs Monday.

Milton-Union 17,

Dixie 8

NEW LEBANON — Taylor Falb hit her second grand slam of the season and Kya Swartztrauber hit a pair of home runs Thursday as Milton-Union continued to put on a display of power this year in a 17-8 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Dixie.

Falb was 2 for 2 with the homer and four RBIs, Swartztrauber was 2 for 4 with two homers and four RBIs, Bree Nevels was 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs, Madison Jones was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, Maddie Baker was 3 for 4 and Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 4. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound.

Milton-Union (7-2, 4-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Milford with a tri along with Williamsburg Saturday.

Tippecanoe 11,

Centerville 6

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and did enough to hold on from there against Centerville Thursday, cruising 11-6 for its seventh straight victory.

The Red Devils (10-2) were led by Kaitlyn Husic, who was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Sidney Unger tripled and had two RBIs, Emma Miller drove in two runs, Kayla Runyon was 4 for 5 with an RBI, Corinn Siefring was 2 for 5 and Brooke Silcox and Allie Uzzel each had an RBI.

Miller also got the win on the mound, allowing six runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings of work.

After traveling to West Carrollton Friday, Tippecanoe hosts Greenville Monday.

Ansonia 8,

Miami East 1

ANSONIA — Miami East gave up four first-inning runs and never recovered Thursday in an 8-1 Cross County Conference loss at Ansonia.

Kalli Teeters was 2 for 3 and Abigail Covault was 2 for 4 as the Vikings (4-8, 2-4 CCC) were outhit only 7-6 in the game but committed six errors. Kyleigh Kirby took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs — only three earned — on six hits, no walks and one strikeout in three innings.

After hosting Bethel Friday, Miami East travels to Houston for a doubleheader Saturday.

Other scores: Newton (10-2, 6-0 CCC) 9, Tri-County North 1. Covington 15, Bethel 5. Piqua (7-4, 2-3 GWOC American North) 11, Northeastern 2.

• Baseball

Springboro 9,

Troy 8

SPRINGBORO — The Troy baseball team’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday as the Trojans’ big seventh-inning rally came up short in a 9-8 loss at Springboro.

The Trojans (7-2) strung together a four-run inning in the top of the first to take charge, but Springboro cut the deficit to one with a three-run third inning and then scored six in the fourth to go up 9-4. The Trojans scored four in the top of the seventh — three of those on a bases-loaded triple by Jacob Adams — but they left the potential tying run on second base.

Adams was 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Trojans, while Ethan West and Caleb Fogarty each also drove in a run. Braeden Snider took the loss, giving up eight runs, six earned, on six hits and two walks in three innings of work.

After hosting Xenia Friday, Troy travels to Miami East on Monday.

Miami East 14,

Ansonia 1

ANSONIA — Miami East scored six runs in the top of the first inning and another six in the fourth to seal Thursday’s Cross County Conference victory at Ansonia, winning 14-1 in five innings.

Andy Wargo was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Jonah Wolf doubled and had one RBI, Garrett Lemaster was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Ian Gengler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jesse Nick drove in two runs for the Vikings (5-6, 5-1 CCC). Tyler Kirby got the win on the mound, striking out nine, walking none and allowing one unearned run on two hits in five innings.

After hosting Bethel Friday, Miami East travels to Madison for a doubleheader Saturday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (6-0, 6-0 MBC) 19, Legacy Christian 2. Tippecanoe (7-4, 5-1 GWOC American North) 6, West Carrollton 3, extra innings. Covington 14, Bethel 11. Tri-County North 3, Newton (9-2, 4-2 CCC) 1.

• Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy tennis team’s winning streak hit 10 matches on Thursday with a 5-0 sweep at Xenia in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Jate Bradley 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Mouhumadou Seck 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Alex Robinson 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Phillip Na’ed and Chris Jones 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Wade Hutchinson and Julina Rojas 6-2, 6-0.

With the win, Troy improved to 10-1 on the season and 5-0 in the GWOC American North Division. Troy hosts Lima Shawnee Monday.

Tippecanoe 5,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe bounced back from a loss the previous day on Thursday, sweeping West Carrollton 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play at home.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-0, 6-0. West Carrollton forfeited third singles. At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe (8-2, 5-0 GWOC American North) will compete in the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Other scores: Stebbins 5, Piqua (0-7, 0-3 GWOC American North) 0.

