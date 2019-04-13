Bulldogs win Schroeder Invitational

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union’s tennis team knew going into the season that it had three solid singles players.

Saturday, that trio’s domination helped the Bulldogs claim a tournament title.

Milton-Union’s Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh and Peyton Brown all three won individual championships, leading the Bulldogs to the team title at the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center. Milton-Union scored 37 points as a team, while Tippecanoe was the runner-up with 31.

Northwestern was third with 28 points, St. Marys was fourth with 24, Kenton Ridge was fifth with 23, Lehman was sixth with 20, Celina was seventh with 12 and Piqua was eighth with five points. The Indians did not bring any singles players, so three Tippecanoe JV players — Aaron Davis, Gabe Dean and Alex Kaufman — took their place in the brackets to get experience but were unable to score any official points for Piqua.

For the Bulldogs, Nathan Brumbaugh swept his way to the individual title at first singles, defeating Piqua by default, Northwestern’s Reilly Smith 8-1 and Kenton Ridge’s Kellen Kronour 8-0. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh defeated Celina’s R.J. Veit 8-0, Northwestern’s Corbin Fuschino 8-2 and St. Marys’ Andy Vogel 8-3 to win a title. And at third singles, Peyton Brown defeated Celina’s Justin Bruggerman 8-0, Kenton Ridge’s Tristan Slagle 8-0 and Tippecanoe’s Blake Moran 8-2 to sweep the singles crowns.

At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes defeated St. Marys’ David Keller and Evan Tennant 8-2 and Tippecanoe’s David Shininger and Levi Berning 8-6 before falling to Northwestern’s Luke Macy and Nathan Wildofsky 8-2 in the title match, taking second place. And at second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris defeated Piqua’s Noah Ruley and Ethan Hammer 8-2, lost to Northwestern’s Camron Smyzcek and Chris Hart 8-3 and defeated Lehman’s Sean Toner and Cole Kramer 8-5 to take third place.

For Tippecanoe, the second doubles team of Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won an individual title, defeating Celina’s Nick Forlous and Isaac Garrett 8-2, Lehman’s Toner and Kramer 8-3 and Northwestern’s Smyzcek and Hart 8-3 to finish first.

Moran finished second at third singles, defeating Northwestern’s Brady Huber 8-4 and St. Marys’ Mason King 8-3 before falling to Milton-Union’s Brown. At second singles, Christopher Nichols was third, defeating Lehman’s Sam Gilardi 8-1, losing to St. Marys’ Vogel 8-5 and defeating Northwestern’s Fuschino 8-5. At first doubles, Shininger and Berning were third, defeating Lehman’s Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing 8-3, falling to Milton-Union’s Swafford and Barnes and defeating Kenton Ridge’s Kolton Tyson and Keaton Campbell 8-3. And at first singles, Colin Achterberg was fifth, falling to Kenton Ridge’s Kronour 8-5, defeating Celina’s Holden Cubberly 8-0 and defeating St. Marys’ Howie Spencer 8-4.

For Lehman, Danny Lins placed fourth at first singles, defeating Celina’s Cubberly 8-1, falling to Kenton Ridge’s Kronour 8-5 and falling to Northwestern’s Smith 8-0. The second doubles team of Toner and Kramer also placed fourth, defeating Kenton Ridge’s Ben Yirak and Brecken Leffel 8-2 before falling to Tippecanoe’s Thompson and Blake and falling to Milton-Union’s Wintrow and Morris.

Gilardi was fifth at second singles, falling to Tippecanoe’s Nichols, defeating Piqua by default and defeating Kenton Ridge’s Arnie Scarberry 8-1. Elijah Jock was fifth at third singles, falling to St. Marys’ King 8-3, defeating Northwestern’s Huber 9-7 and defeating Celina’s Bruggerman 8-0. At first doubles, Bezy and Schmiesing placed seventh, losing to Tippecanoe’s Shininger and Berning, losing to St. Marys’ Keller and Tennant 8-5 and defeating Piqua’s Cael Barr and Jackson Elliott 8-2.

Piqua’s first doubles team of Barr and Elliott placed eighth, falling to Kenton Ridge’s Tyson and Campbell 8-1, Celina’s Zach Haines and Ramsey Cox 8-4 and Lehman’s Bezy and Schmiesing. The second doubles team of Ruley and Hammer placed eighth, falling to Milton-Union’s Wintrow and Morris, falling to St. Marys’ Mat Kawalec and Justin Grannan 8-0 and falling to Celina’s Forlous and Garrett 8-2.

