Xenia holds off Troy baseball in crossover matchup: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team’s second straight loss was a tough one.

The Trojans gave up six first-inning runs to visiting Xenia and couldn’t recover, falling 7-5 in what could prove to be a critical Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover defeat Friday at Market Street Field.

With the loss, Troy fell to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the GWOC American North Division, now two games behind division leader Butler and one behind second-place Tippecanoe. Xenia, meanwhile, continues to lead the GWOC American South Division with a 4-1 record and is 12-2 overall, having won its sixth straight.

Jakob Libecap took the loss for Troy, giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk in one inning of work. Luke Severt pitched four innings of no-hit ball to give the Trojans a chance to catch up, striking out five and walking none, and Ethan West worked two innings, giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Severt also led the Trojans at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Austin Kendall doubled and scored two runs, Cole Brogan scored two runs, Weston Smith tripled and Jacob Adams and Matt Bigley each had an RBI. But with the potential tying runs on second and third in the bottom of the seventh, a called third strike put an end to the game.

Troy travels to Miami East Monday.

Miami East 15,

Bethel 3

CASSTOWN — Miami East took advantage of six Bethel errors Friday, piling up 11 unearned runs and coasting to a 15-3 Cross County Conference victory in five innings at home.

The Vikings (6-6, 6-1 CCC) outhit Bethel 7-5 in the game, with no one tallying multiple hits. Jesse Nick was 1 for 2 with four RBIs, Garrett Lemaster was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Austin Francis and Ian Gengler each drove in a run. Gage Butz got the win on the mound, working three innings and allowing two runs on one hit with four walks and four strikeouts.

Newton 13,

Catholic Central 3

PLEASANT HILL —- The Newton baseball team picked up a 13-3 win Saturday over Catholic Central.

Nate Zelinski was 2 for 4, while Charlie Walker and Mitchell Montgomery both had two RBIs.

Cameron Calldwell had a double and one RBI, while Caleb Garber, Johnathon Willoughby and Lane Bayer all had one RBI.

Ross Ferrell and Colin Tackett combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Milton-Union 2,

TC North 1

LEWISBURG — Milton-Union’s Aaran Stone pitched a two-hitter Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Tri-County North in non-league play.

Stone struck out 15 in a complete-game effort, allowing only one unearned run on two hits and one walk. Offensively, the Bulldogs (7-4) only managed six hits themselves, though, with Josh Woodell going 2 for 4 and Blake Neumaier and Dustin Booher each driving in a run.

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Monday.

Franklin Monroe 12,

Bradford 2

BRADFORD — A nine-run inning proved costly for the Bradford Railroaders Friday in a 12-2 loss to Franklin Monroe in Cross County Conference play.

Fischer Spencer took the loss, pitching four innings and giving up 10 runs — nine of them in the fourth inning — on 12 hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Offensively, Bradford (3-7, 1-5 CCC) was outhit 13-5 in the game, with Gavin Trevino going 1 for 3 with one RBI to lead the way.

Other scores: Friday — Piqua (4-5, 3-3 GWOC American North) 3, Stebbins 1.

• Softball

Miami East 8,

Bethel 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team scored five runs in the first two innings Friday and held on from there, claiming an 8-4 Cross County Conference victory over Bethel at home.

The Vikings (5-8, 3-4 CCC) outhit the Bees 9-3 in the game, with Kyleigh Kirby leading the way, going 3 for 3 with a double, an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Roop was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Kenzie Noble was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Abigail Covault doubled. Kirby also got the win on the mound, allowing four runs — none earned — on three hits and four walks while striking out 12.

Miami East Splits

With Houston

CASSTOWN — Miami East (6-9) split a Saturday doubleheader with Houston in non-league play, dropping the first game 7-5 and winning the second 19-9.

In the first game, Kyleigh Kirby went the distance on the mound, striking out eight, walking four and giving up seven runs — two earned — on seven hits. She was also 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, a home run and three RBIs, Kenzie Noble and Sam Urban each doubled, Abigail Covault was 2 for 3 and Kaitlyn Roop had one RBI.

In the second game, Roop got the win on the mound, going the first 3 2-3 innings and giving up eight runs — only two earned on eight hits and four walks while striking out three. Offensively, Arielle Barnes was 2 for 3 with a grand slam and a total of six RBIs, Urban was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Noble was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Covault was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Kirby was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Kalli Teeters had two RBIs.

Tippecanoe 12,

West Carrollton 3

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe exploded for five runs in the third inning and took over from there, routing West Carrollton 12-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Friday.

Kaitlyn Husic was 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Red Devils (11-2, 6-0 GWOC American North Division), Brooke Silcox was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Alayna Liskey had two RBIs, Corinn Siefring was 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Kaela May was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Kayla Runyon doubled and had one RBI, Savannah Wead was 2 for 4 and Sidney Unger had an RBI. Runyon also got the win on the mound, going the distance and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

Tippecanoe hosts Greenville Monday.

Troy Christian 8,

Middletown Christian 5

TROY — Troy Christian (2-3, 1-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak Friday, knocking off Middletown Christian 8-5 at home.

Courtney Eschete was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Jenna Douglas was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Sam Lentz drove in two runs and Sam Melvin drove in one to lead the Eagles. Lentz also got the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowing five runs, two earned, on two hits and eight walks while striking out 14.

Troy Christian travels to Yellow Springs Monday.

Piqua softball

wins three

HUBER HEIGHTS —- The Piqua softball team ran its record to 10-4 with a doubleheader sweep of Wayne Saturday.

Piqua will host Sidney on Military Appreciation night.

Veterans and current soliders will be honored during the game and military truck will be at the game as well.

Piqua youth softball teams will also be honored and commemorative shirts will be sold.

Piqua won the first game with Wayne 7-1.

Mariah Blankenship was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Reagan Toopes was 2-for-3 with a double.

Kenzi Anderson and Jordaya Walker both had two RBIs, while Hannah Anderson had a double and one RBI.

Blankenship pitched a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Piqua won the second game 16-0.

Hannah Anderson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Kylie Trissell had four RBIs.

Blankenship, Paige Hinkle and Jordaya Walker all had one RBI.

Blankenship pitched a one-hitter, walking two.

Piqua was coming off an 18-5 win over Stebbins Friday.

Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, while Kathy Young was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Toopes was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Hinkle was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Walker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kamy Trissell was 3-for-4.

Hannah Anderson had two RBIs and Kylie Trissell had one RBI.

Blankenship pitched a seven-hitter, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Bradford 8,

Franklin Monroe 6

BRADFORD — Bradford (9-2, 4-2 Cross County Conference) bounced back from a disappointing league loss earlier in the week, defeating Franklin Monroe 8-6 Friday at home.

Emma Canan was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Bianca Keener was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Elisa Martinez, Abby Fike and Eylee Canan each drove in a run for the Railroaders. Nylani Beireis got the win in relief of Maggie Manuel as Bradford broke up a 6-6 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Ally Wackler pitched the seventh to earn a save.

Eaton 8,

Covington 5

EATON — Covington gave up eight runs in the first two innings and couldn’t recover, falling 8-5 Friday on the road at Eaton.

Morgan Studebaker was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Covington (5-5), Allie Garman was 2 for 3, Kenzie Long doubled and had an RBI, Makenna Gostomsky doubled and Ashlyn Plessinger, Kristi Barnes and Layklyn Kemp each drove in a run. Gostomsky also took the loss on the mound.

Kenton Ridge 19,

Covington 4

COVINGTON — Covington softball lost 19-4 to Kenton Ridge Saturday.

Morgan Studebaker had two RBIs, while Kenzie Long had a double and one RBI.

Long and Makenna Gostomsky combined to strikeout three and walk seven.

Milton-Union

Drops Three

MILFORD — Milton-Union (8-5) took three straight losses Saturday at Milford, falling to host Milford 12-2, Boone County 12-1 and Williamsburg 7-2.

Against Milford, Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 3 and Bree Nevels doubled. Olivia Brown took the loss on the mound. Against Boone County, Oaks took the loss on the mound and Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 2 with an RBI. And against Milford, Brown was the losing pitcher and the Bulldogs were outhit 9-2 in the game.

“The whole weekend, we just didn’t hit the ball,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said.

Other scores: Saturday — Newton 14, Riverside 3. Newton (12-2) 11, Riverside 6.

