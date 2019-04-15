Lehman baseball holds off Jackson Center: Late Saturday sports roundup

Staff Reports

JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman Catholic baseball team defeated Jackson Center 5-4 Saturday in non-conference action.

Brandyn Sever had two RBIs for Lehman, while Drew Barhorst and RJ Bertini had one each.

Bradly Haynes had a double.

Seth Roe and Jacob Trent combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

After traveling to Hardin Northern Monday, Lehman hosts Ridgemont Tuesday.

Miami East

Splits Pair

MADISON — Miami East split a doubleheader in non-league play Saturday at Madison, falling 13-5 in the first game and then defeating the Mohawks 6-5 in the second game, giving the Vikings four wins in their last five games.

In the first game, the Vikings (7-7) fell behind 4-0 through three innings before taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth. Madison (9-3) answered with five runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, though, and pulled away from there.

Five Vikings combined on the pitching effort as Madison took advantage of six Miami East errors in the game. Offensively, Alex Hayes was 2 for 3 and Garrett Lemaster, Austin Francis, Andy Wargo, Ian Gengler and Hunter Gross each had one RBI.

In the second game, Miami East built a 6-2 lead after five before the Mohawks scored three in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one-run game. Javin Lipscomb got the win, pitching 5 1-3 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and three walks, and Ian Gengler pitched the final 1 2-3 innings to earn a save, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two, including punching out the game’s final batter with the potential tying run on third base.

Offensively, Hayes was 2 for 3 with a double, Gage Butz and Hunter Gross were both 2 for 4 and Lemaster, Gengler and Tyler Kirby each drove in a run.

After hosting Troy Monday, Miami East

Other scores: Fort Loramie 9, Troy Christian 5. Versailles 13, Troy Christian (6-2) 8.

• Softball

Newton Sweeps

Riverside

DEGRAFF — The Newton softball team swept a doubleheader with Riverside Saturday.

Newton won the opener 14-3.

Ashlyn Deeter homered, Baily Chaney and Addison Peters both went 3 for 5 with two doubles.

Erin Norman and Brooke Deeter combined on a six-hitter.

Newton won the second game 11-6.

Brooke Deeter pitched an eight-hitter, striking out eight.

Laci Miller hit her first career home run and Marissa Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter also homered.

Newton improved to 12-2 on the season with the wins.

The Indians host Arcanum Tuesday in a Cross County Conference matchup.

Lehman 13,

Jackson Center 8

SIDNEY — The Lehman softball team put together big innings in the third and the fifth Saturday, rallying to defeat Jackson Center 13-8.

Meghan Chamberlin had two hits, one a double, and Madalyn Kirtley and Grace Monnin each had two hits for the Cavaliers (5-4), who trailed 6-3 after the second inning and 7-3 in the middle of the third before taking control with a five-run inning. Another five-run inning in the fifth put the game away.

Kirtley and Annie Stiver combined on the pitching effort, with Kirtley striking out two and walking one and Stiver striking out seven and walking two.

After traveling to Hardin Northern Monday, Lehman hosts Ridgemont Tuesday.