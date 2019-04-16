Piqua softball gets past Sidney 5-4 in eight innings

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — It was a dream scenario.

And Piqua senior catcher Kylie Trissell didn’t disappoint.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the home eighth inning against Sidney Tuesday on Military Appreciation night with the game tied 4-4, Trissell stepped to the plate.

“It is what every player dreams of,” Piqua coach Greg Campbell said. “Bases loaded, not outs, the winning running on third.”

And Trissell had one thought when she stepped to the plate.

“I just have to make contact,” she said. “I have to put the ball in play somewhere.”

She lofted a ball towards right field deep enough to easily score Kenzi Anderson from third base. When the ball fell behind the outfielder, it became a walk-off single giving Piqua a 5-4 win in GWOC American play and a sweep of the series with Sidney.

“That’s what I was thinking when I hit it,” Trissell said. “That the girl would probably catch it, but Kenzi (Anderson) would be able to tag and we would win. It feels great.”

Especially after Piqua had led the whole game, before Sidney rallied to tie it in the sixth inning.

Piqua improved to 12-4 overall and 5-3 in GWOC American play with the win. Sidney dropped to 6-8 overall and 4-5 in GWOC American play.

“It is always big, anytime you can win a game like that,” Trissell said.

Sidney had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Naida Stephens singled and eventually came around to score on Lauren Barker’s RBI single.

But, Piqua answered with three runs in the home first.

Hannah Anderson and Kamy Trissell singled before Paige Hinkle ripped a two-run double in the gap.

Kathy Young’s sacrifice fly would score the third run.

In the second, Hannah Anderson hit her second home run off Sidney in as many days, lofting the ball over the fence in right-center field to make it 4-1. Both Hannah and Kenzi Anderson have two home runs each in the season.

“The Anderson girls are really stroking the ball this year,” Campbell said. “They have accounted for four of our five home runs.”

After that, both Piqua pitcher Mariah Blankenship and Sidney pitcher Lauren Barker put zeroes on the scoreboard until the Sidney fifth.

Heidi Aselage had a single and Alli Milanese had a double.

Jenna Smith’s fielder’s choice scored one run and the second run scored on a Piqua throwing error.

Sidney tied it in the sixth.

Milanese singled and with two out, Stephens drilled a RBI double to the left field fence.

But, Blankenship would not allow a Sidney baserunner the rest of the way.

“We feel like Mariah (Blankenship) is a pitcher who gets stronger as the game goes on,” Campbell said. “Once she gets in rhythm and has all her pitches working.”

Piqua missed a golden opportunity to score in the home sixth.

Kenzi Anderson reached on an error and Young singled.

But, Barker retired the next three batters.

“That comes down to fundamentals,” Campbell said. “We failed to get a couple bunts down and that cost us.”

The eighth started with Kenzi Anderson walking and Young singling. Reagan Toopes reached on an error to load the bases and giving Kylie Trissell the opportunity for the walk-off single to end it.

Blankenship pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one —- finishing the eighth by striking out the final two batters she faced.

Barker pitched a 10-hitter for Sidney, striking out four and walking one.

“We knew this was going to be a battle,” Campbell said. “It was last night (Monday) and it was again today.”

But, in the end, Kylie Trissell and the Lady Indians got the dream finish they were looking for.

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua batter Kamy Trissell puts the ball in play against Sidney Tuesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_kamytrissell.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua batter Kamy Trissell puts the ball in play against Sidney Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua first baseman Hannah Anderson makes a putout at first base Tuesday against Sidney. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_hannah.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua first baseman Hannah Anderson makes a putout at first base Tuesday against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua shortstop Reagan Toopes makes a running catch against Sidney Tuesday as centerfielder Kamy Trissell backs up the play. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_reagan-toopes.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua shortstop Reagan Toopes makes a running catch against Sidney Tuesday as centerfielder Kamy Trissell backs up the play. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_kathy2.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_mariah.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_kenzi.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_first-pitch.jpg