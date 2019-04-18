Piqua tennis snaps losing streak, tops West Carrollton

Staff Reports

The Piqua tennis team broke a 24-match losing streak Wednesday, defeating West Carrollton 3-2 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover action.

Second singles was the deciding match, with Cael Barr winning 6-1, 0-6, 7-6 (10-5).

In other singles matches, Jackson Elliott lost 6-3, 6-1 and Noah Riley won 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Stephen Dolder and Ethan Hammer won 6-0, 7-5 and Piqua forfeited second doubles.

Lehman drops

road match

GERMANTOWN — The Lehman Catholic tennis team lost 5-0 to Valley View Wednesday.

“We were without two of our varsity players due to illness and a band concert so we played a lineup with kids where they play at sectionals and we was able to get Josh (George) and Mikkel (Alvarez) some varsity experience,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Danny (Lins) and Sam (Gilardi) got some experience playing together and lost a close match to a team that is 13-3 on the season.”

In singles, Max Schmiesing lost 6-0, 6-1; Josh George lost 6-0, 6-0 and Mikkel Alvarez lost 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Danny Lins and Sam Gilardi lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Cole Kramer and Sean Toner lost 6-2, 7-5.

• Softball

Piqua softball

picks up wins

TROTWOOD — On a strange night, Piqua softball played one game and picked up two wins.

Piqua was scheduled to play a GWOC American game with Trotwood-Madison Wednesday.

Winton Woods was also scheduled to play at Trotwood-Madison.

When Trotwood had only six players and forfeited, Piqua played Winton Woods, rather than waste a long bus trip for both teams.

Piqua won 13-1, making them 14-4 overall and 6-3 in GWOC American play.

Piqua travels to Greenon Saturday to play Bellefontaine and Greenon.

Mariah Blankenship and Paige Hinkle combined on a no-hitter.

Hannah Anderson was 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Hinkle had a double and three RBIs.

Reagan Toopes was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Kamy Trissell had two RBIs.