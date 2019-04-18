Tipp tennis outlasts Milton, 3-2: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — On Saturday, the Milton-Union tennis team edged out Tippecanoe for the Schroeder Invitational tournament title.

Wednesday, the Red Devils evened up the score head-to-head.

Tippecanoe’s Blake Moran won a three-set marathon against Milton-Union’s Peyton Brown at third singles, giving the Red Devils a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs in a non-league rivalry matchup Wednesday at Tippecanoe Middle School.

With the match tied 2-2, Moran got the victory-sealing win at third singles, outlasting Brown — who was one of Milton-Union’s four individual champions at the tournament on Saturday — in a two-hours-plus match, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. In fact, it was a rematch of Saturday’s third singles championship match, where Brown defeated Moran 8-2 in a pro-set to win.

The Red Devils swept the doubles spots.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger defeated Luke Barnes and Jake Swafford, 6-3, 6-3. The match was another rematch with a flipped result from Saturday, where Barnes and Swafford defeated Berning and Shininger 8-6 in a pro-set in the tournament’s semifinals.

At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake — Tippecanoe’s lone individual champion from Saturday’s tournament — defeated Will Morris and Caleb Wintrow 6-0, 6-1. The two doubles teams did not meet during Saturday’s tournament.

The Bulldogs won at the other two singles spots, where they also claimed individual titles on Saturday but without having to face Tippecanoe’s players.

At first singles, Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh defeated Colin Achterberg 6-0, 6-4.

At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh defeated Christopher Nichols in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Tippecanoe improved to 9-3 with the win, while Milton-Union fell to 6-3. After returning to Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play with a home match against Piqua Thursday, the Red Devils host Valley View Friday. After hosting Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Madison on Thursday, meanwhile, Milton-Union travels to Northmont Friday.

Other scores: Piqua (1-9, 1-4 GWOC American North) 3, West Carrollton 2. Valley View 5, Lehman (5-6) 0.

• Softball

Tippecanoe 8,

Springfield 3

TIPP CITY — After dropping two straight to division leader Greenville to start the week, the Tippecanoe softball team bounced back on Wednesday with an 8-3 victory over Springfield at home in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover play.

Tippecanoe (12-4) took control early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Wildcats trimmed the lead to 4-2 after three innings, but the Red Devils plated four in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the game away.

Emma Miller got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one in six innings of work. Savannah Wead allowed one hit in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Kaela May was 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Brooke Aselage went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two runs and Kayla Runyon doubled and had three RBIs to lead the way for the Devils, while Corinn Siefring and Allie Uzzel each added one RBI.

After hosting Fairborn Thursday in a GWOC American League crossover matchup, Tippecanoe travels to Covington Friday.

Milton-Union 17,

Waynesville 2

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union routed Waynesville in a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup Wednesday, defeating the Spartans 17-2 to kick off a two-game series.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 7-1 SWBL Buckeye) outhit the Spartans 17-4 on the day, putting the game away with a nine-run fourth inning. Bree Nevels was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Madison Silveira was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Madison Jones was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 with a double to lead the way offensively.

Olivia Brown got the win, striking out four in three innings of work, while Jones struck out three in two innings.

After hosting Waynesville Thursday to finish the series, Milton-Union travels to Fairbanks Saturday for a tri with River Valley.

Other scores: Southeastern 14, Bethel 3.

• Baseball

C-J 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team gave the defending Division II state champion everything it had Wednesday at home, but in the end Chaminade Julienne was able to score twice in the top of the seventh to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Red Devils.

Tippecanoe freshman Matt Salmon started the game, holding Chaminade Julienne to only one unearned run and going into the top of the seventh with a 2-1 lead. But after a bad-hop single to short by the Eagles to lead off the seventh, Ian Yunker came in to close things out. A walk and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, and A.J. Solomon hit a two-run single to give the Eagles (11-2) the lead.

“Matt pitched a great game against CJ, which basically has everyone back from a state championship team,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “He struck out two in six innings, which, he’s a freshman so he isn’t overpowering yet. But he throws well.

“CJ got a bad-hop single to start the seventh, so we brought in Ian. After a walk and a bunt by their leadoff hitter, statistically their best hitter came up, fouled off about seven good pitches and went the other way to drive in two.”

The Devils, meanwhile, managed only two hits in the game, both of which drove in runs to put Tippecanoe ahead after four innings as Eli Hadden and Salmon each had an RBI single.

“They threw (Sebastian) Gongora, a big, overpowering lefty, and we struck out 11 times,” Cahill said. “We just didn’t have many baserunners — only maybe five total in the game.

“It was a great game if you’re a baseball fan. And overall, I was proud of how my kids played. We just didn’t put the bat on the ball enough.”

After hosting Fairborn Thursday, Tippecanoe (9-5) travels to Kenton Ridge on Saturday.

Waynesville 10,

Milton-Union 0

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union began a two-game series against Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division co-leader Waynesville Wednesday, falling 10-0 in five innings on the road.

Aaran Stone had the lone hit for the Bulldogs (8-5, 4-3 SWBL Buckeye) as they were outhit 15-1. Stone also took the loss on the mound, striking out six in four innings but allowing 13 runs — eight earned — on 13 hits and two walks.

After finishing the series against Waynesville at home Thursday, Milton-Union travels to Arcanum Saturday.

Southeastern 17,

Bethel 0

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Bethel gave up 12 runs in the fourth inning Wednesday, falling at Southeastern 17-0 in non-league play.

Tommy Brooks and Micah Mutlu each had a hit for Bethel (0-11), which was outhit 12-3 on the day. Starting pitcher Dylan Williams took the loss on the mound.

After traveling to Tri-County North Thursday, Bethel hosts Belmont Saturday.

