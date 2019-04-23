Posted on by

Edison State sweeps four games from Clark State


Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College baseball team swept four games from Clark State to improve to 19-18 overall and 10-12 in OCCAC play.

On Sunday, ESCC won 5-2 and 5-3.

In the first game, Jacob Clements was 3-for-3 with a home run and one RBI.

Edward Alexander had a double and two RBIs and Mason Mochabee had one RBI.

James Ganion pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

In the second game, Layne Riley was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Travis Smith was 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Clements and Ben Thomas both had two RBIs.

David Ernst and Richard Nixon combined on a six-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

On Monday, Edison won by scores of 8-5 in 6-4.

In the first game, Smith was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Mochabee was 2-for-5 with a double.

Dillon King had a double and one RBI, while Riley and Dylan Arnold were both 2-for-3 and Thomas had two RBIs.

Reese Rogers and Tyler Defibaugh combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

In the second game, Riley pitched a six-hitter, striking out 12 and walking six.

Mochabee was 2-for-3 with a double, while Thomas had a double and two RBIs.

Tanner Keyes was 3-for-3 with one RBI, while Arnold was 2-for-3 and Smith had one RBI.

