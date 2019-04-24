Troy tennis takes North lead: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

VANDALIA — The Troy tennis team took the next big step in its quest for a fourth straight division title Tuesday.

Facing Butler on the road in a matchup between the only two teams without a loss in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, the Trojans made a statement by posting a 5-0 victory to claim sole possession of the division lead — although three of those matches were closer than that score indicates.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz won a three-set battle against Butler’s Brandon Kreger, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Nick Reich 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Ben French 6-2, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Michael Kreill and Mikael Waale 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Kristof Manni and Trent Luken 7-6 (3), 6-3.

“This was a good team win against Butler, which was undefeated in division play,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Nathan had a solid win at first singles against Brandon Kreger, who has qualified to districts the last two years. Jackson and Genki both played steady and consistent tennis in winning their matches, and both doubles teams stepped up today and won the crucial points to win their matches in straight sets.”

With the win, Troy improved to 14-2 overall and 8-0 in the GWOC American North — one game ahead of Butler, Tippecanoe and Sidney, which all sit at 7-1. Troy already owns a win over Sidney — and the Trojans face Tippecanoe on the road Thursday with a chance to clinch at least a share of the championship.

Tippecanoe 4,

Greenville 1

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe remained in the hunt for a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title Tuesday, knocking off Greenville 4-1 on the road to remain one game behind division leader Troy.

At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Branson Leigeber 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Jiahao Zhang 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-0, 6-3. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-0, 6-2. The Red Devils forfeited first singles.

Tippecanoe improved to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the GWOC American North. After hosting Valley View Wednesday, the Red Devils host 8-0 Troy with a chance to force a four-way tie for the division lead.

Other scores: Milton-Union (9-3, 5-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) 4, Waynesville 1. Sidney 5, Piqua (1-12, 1-6 GWOC American North) 0.

• Baseball

Troy 4,

Tippecanoe 3

TIPP CITY — For 11 innings over the course of two days, the Tippecanoe baseball team dominated division rival Troy.

But one final inning on Tuesday kept the Trojans’ hopes in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division race alive.

Troy strung together four straight hits in the top of the seventh Tuesday, capped off by an RBI double by Braeden Snider and an RBI triple by Cole Brogan in a three-run rally as the Trojans earned a series split with a 4-3 victory over the Red Devils at Tippecanoe Middle School.

The win made Troy 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the GWOC American North standings, while Tippecanoe fell to 11-6 and 9-2 in division play. Both teams have yet to play division leader Butler, which sits at 8-0 — Tippecanoe faces the Aviators next week, and Troy does the following week. It was the third straight season the Trojans and Devils have split their season series.

Tippecanoe, which run-ruled Troy 11-0 in five innings on Monday, took control early again on Tuesday with a pair of first-inning runs, with Nolan Mader being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in one run and another run scoring on an error. Troy’s Ethan West hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1, but an RBI double by Eli Hadden in the bottom of the sixth gave the Devils some insurance, carrying a 3-1 lead into the seventh.

In the seventh, Matt Bigley drew a leadoff walk and Caleb Fogarty singled with one out to put two on, but the lead runner was picked off for the second out. Jacob Adams singled to keep the Trojans alive, though, and Snider hit an RBI double that scored one, with the tying run scoring on an error on the play. Brogan followed that with a triple the other way, bringing in the go-ahead run. And in the bottom of the inning, Brogan got a groundout with the potential tying run on second base to finish off his complete game on the mound.

Brogan allowed three runs — none earned — on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts to get the win.

For Tippecanoe, Ian Yunker went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts, while Matt Salmon took the loss in relief, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of work. Hadden was the only player for either team with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with Troy hosting West Carrollton and Tippecanoe hosting Trotwood.

Bethel 4,

TV South 3

BRANDT — Bethel picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night, holding off Cross County Conference foe Twin Valley South for a 4-3 victory at home.

Justin Pantall got the win on the mound for the Bees (1-12, 1-8 CCC), going the first 5 1-3 innings and allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Layne McClure pitched the final 1 2-3 innings for a save, walking one and striking out two as the Panthers tried to rally from a 4-0 deficit, scoring three runs in the sixth.

Offensively, Patrick Swinderman doubled and had two RBIs to lead the Bees and Micah Mutlu doubled and had one RBI as Bethel was outhit 6-3 in the game but still held on for the win.

Bethel travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Milton-Union 11,

Preble Shawnee 1

CAMDEN — Milton-Union snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday, routing Preble Shawnee on the road 11-1 in six innings in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

The Bulldogs closed out the game with a seven-run sixth inning to seal the run-rule win, with everyone getting involved offensively. Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Dustin Booher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Josh Woodell was 4 for 4 with an RBI and Aaran Stone drove in a run. Alex Beam went the distance on the mound, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

After hosting Madison Wednesday, Milton-Union (9-7, 5-5 SWBL Buckeye) hosts National Trail Friday.

National Trail 3,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — After taking the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, Miami East gave up two in the top of the sixth as National Trail defeated the Vikings in a back-and-forth 3-2 Cross County Conference matchup.

Austin Francis had an RBI, Alex Hayes was 2 for 4 and Jonah Wolf doubled for the Vikings, who outhit the Panthers 6-4 in the game but gave up the game-winning run on a steal of home. Tyler Kirby went the distance in the loss, allowing three runs — only one earned — on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Miami East (8-9, 8-2 CCC) hosts Tri-County North Thursday.

Other scores: Newton (13-3, 8-3 CCC) 13, Franklin Monroe 4. Mississinawa Valley 6, Troy Christian (9-3) 2. Tri-County North 9, Covington (5-9-1, 3-6 CCC) 3. Greenville 7, Piqua (8-7, 5-6 GWOC American North) 4. Tri-Village 5, Bradford (5-11, 1-7 CCC) 3.

• Softball

Milton-Union 10,

Preble Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union softball team bounced back from a division loss the previous day, defeating Preble Shawnee 10-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye play Tuesday on the road.

Courtney Seevers was 4 for 4, Kya Swartztrauber was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Madison Silveira was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Olivia Brown struck out six on the mound to get the win, pitching a two-hit shutout.

After finishing a series against division-leading Madison Wednesday at home, the Bulldogs (12-6, 9-2 SWBL Buckeye) travel to Tippecanoe Thursday.

Miss. Valley 11,

Troy Christian 8

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley snapped Troy Christian’s two-game winning streak Tuesday, defeating the Eagles 11-8 in non-league play.

For Troy Christian (5-5), Carolin Lazano was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Jenna Douglas was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Courtney Eschete was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Sam Lentz was 3 for 4 with a double, Jalyn Forrer was 2 for 4 and Elianna Scheckel and Eleanor Helstad each drove in a run. Douglas also took the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings of work.

Troy Christian hosts Middletown Christian Thursday.

National Trail 13,

Miami East 4

CASSTOWN — Miami East fell behind early and couldn’t recover Tuesday night, falling 13-4 to National Trail in Cross County Conference play.

“We struggled to hit the ball early except in one inning,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We did not come out in the first inning ready to go. Two errors, three walks and a couple of mental mistakes got us down 4-0, and we could not climb out of it.”

For the Vikings, Kenzie Noble was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kalli Teeters drove in two runs and Kaitlyn Roop had an RBI. Roop also took the loss on the mound.

After traveling to Triad Wednesday, Miami East (7-10, 4-5 CCC) hosts Tri-County North Thursday.

Other scores: Bradford (12-2, 7-2 CCC) 17, Tri-Village 3. Franklin Monroe 4, Newton (14-4, 8-2 CCC) 2. Tri-County North 6, Covington (5-9, 4-5 CCC) 4. Greenville 15, Piqua (15-6, 7-5 GWOC American North) 1. Lehman (7-6) 7, Perry 3.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.