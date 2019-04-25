Bulldog softball falls short, Thursday action rained out: Wednesday/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team battled Madison at home Wednesday night, coming up just short as the Mohawks clinched the outright Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship with a 13-11 win over the Bulldogs.

Milton-Union will finish as the division runner-up, falling to 12-7 overall and 9-3 in the SWBL Buckeye, while Madison improved to 11-6 and 11-0 in the division.

The Mohawks put together an 11-run first inning and added the eventual game-winning runs in the top of the sixth.

Annika Hutchinson was 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Madison Jones was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Kya Swartztrauber was 3 for 5, Madison Silveira was 3 for 4, Courtney Seevers was 2 for 5 and Lizzie Oaks doubled. Olivia Brown took the loss on the mound.

Milton-Union travels to Miami East Monday.

Triad 10,

Miami East 5

NORTH LEWISBURG — Miami East gave up a three-run third and a six-run fourth Wednesday on the road at Triad, falling 10-5 in non-league play.

Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Kyleigh Kirby tripled and had an RBI, Ashley Covault was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Arielle Barnes was 2 for 3 as the Vikings (7-11) outhit Triad 9-5 on the day but committed eight errors in the field, with only three of Triad’s runs being earned. Kaitlyn Roop took the loss on the mound.

“Once again, we had too many errors and walks, leading to opportunities for Triad to get easy scores,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We did a lot of good things tonight, but we just can’t get rid of one bad inning.”

Other scores: Covington (6-9, 5-5 CCC) 29, Twin Valley South 2.

• Baseball

Madison 10,

Milton-Union 7

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team was swept by Madison in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play, with the Mohawks winning 10-7 Wednesday to finish off the series.

Madison put together an eight-run third inning and held off the Bulldogs from there, with Dustin Booher taking the loss on the mound. Booher was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate, Josh Woodell had two RBIs, Aaran Stone was 3 for 4 with a double, Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4 with a double, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 4 and Alex Beam was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Milton-Union (9-8, 5-6 SWBL Buckeye) hosts National Trail Friday.

Other scores: Covington (6-9-1, 4-6 CCC) 5, Twin Valley South 2.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 4,

Valley View 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team cruised to a non-league win Wednesday, defeating Valley View 4-1 at home.

At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Carson Powell 6-2, 6-3. At third singles, Aaron Davis defeated Lane Powell 6-2, 6-3. At first doubles, David Shininger and Blake Moran won 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-2, 6-1.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost to Justin Devilbiss 6-1, 6-3.

Milton-Union 3,

Oakwood 2

OAKWOOD — Milton-Union swept the singles spots Wednesday to claim a 3-2 victory over Oakwood.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes lost 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris lost 6-4, 6-2.

Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Thursday’s steady rain caused the majority of the day’s action to be postponed and rescheduled or just outright cancelled.

The Troy at Tippecanoe tennis match, which has big implications in division play, was postponed and rescheduled for Friday. Milton-Union’s match at Northridge was also rained out.

Miami East’s baseball and softball games at home were postponed and will be played Friday. Newton’s home baseball and softball games against Mississinawa Valley were postponed until Wednesday, May 1. Bradford’s baseball and softball games at Ansonia and Bethel’s baseball and softball games at Arcanum were all also postponed, but no makeup date was immediately set.

Milton-Union’s softball game at Tippecanoe was postponed and will be made up on Saturday, May 4. Troy Christian softball’s game at Middletown Christian and Troy Christian’s baseball game at Lehman were both postponed, with no makeup date immediately set, as was Covington’s softball game at Indian Lake.

Covington was also scheduled to host a quad track and field meet with Bradford competing, but that meet was cancelled.

