More rainouts Thursday as local action is postponed

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — Heavy and steady rains late Thursday night and into Friday morning caused the cancellation of the majority of Miami County’s athletic events for the second day in a row, washing away most of Friday’s baseball and softball games.

Troy’s baseball and softball games against West Carrollton were the only ones played — though their start times were moved back to 5:45 p.m. and they were not complete at time of press. Troy softball was hosting its Senior Night game.

Tippecanoe’s home baseball and softball games were postponed, as well, and rescheduled for May 7. The Tippecanoe baseball team’s Twitter account, @reddevilbball, jokingly offered swimming lessons in its “brand new 6 lane pool in right field.”

Bethel’s baseball game at Brookville was postponed and also got a reschedule date, with the game now being played on Monday, April 29.

Other games that were cancelled and that did not immediately get makeup dates were: Piqua at Fairborn baseball and softball, Tri-County North at Miami East baseball and softball, National Trail at Milton-Union baseball, Milton-Union at Troy Christian softball, Covington at Greenville baseball and Mississinawa Valley at Lehman softball.

