Newton boys, Minster girls win Newton Twilight

PLEASANT HILL —- The Newton boys and Minster girls track and field teams won the Newton Twilight Invitational Friday night as records fell everywhere in the second year of the meet.

Newton boys won with 188 points and Brookville was second with 115.

Covington was third, Troy Christian was fifth and Piqua took sixth.

And while sweeping the hurdle races is nothing new for Newton’s Cameron Stine, Friday night’s had a little different feel to it.

After winning the 110 hurdles in 15.99, Stine won the 300 hurdles in 43.77 —- while running by himself.

He was the only entrant in the 300 hurdles.

But, Stine had some fun with it.

After crossing the finish line, he stopped, turned and looked, mouthed “Did I win” and raised his arms in victory, drawing a laugh from all those around him.

“That was really strange,” Stine said. “I have never run by myself.”

Stine said he really enjoys the meet.

“I love this meet,” he said. “I love running here at night. I was happy with the way I ran, but I have had a back injury so I haven’t been able to practice as much.”

Newton’s Ethan Cook soared to a meet record in the long jump, winning with a distance of 20-5 1-4.

Also winning for Newton were Josh Ecklebarger, 200, 23.90; Lane Kesling 400, 56.16; the 400 relay, 45.61; and the 800 relay, 1:39.32.

Winning for Covington were Sam Pritchard, shot put, 43-5; the 1,600 relay, 3:57.02; and the 3,200 relay, 9:45.42.

Nick Pratt showed no signs of rust in leading Troy Christian, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 in 4:55.14 and 2:16.33, respectively.

Pratt’s time in the 1,600 was a meet record, while he set the 800 meet record last year with a time of 2:13.91.

“This was a good test for me,” Pratt said. “I have been off with an injury and just came back last week.”

The results give him confidence for the rest of the season.

“I just have to make sure I stretch properly, trust my coaches and trust my training,” Pratt said. “I was really happy with how things went tonight.”

Also winning for Troy Christian were Jalen Hudgins, who took the 100 in a meet record 11.52 and Luke Ruffing, discus, 106-5 1-2.

Winning for Piqua was Demi Nichoals, pole vault, 10-6.

In the girls competition, Minster won with 203 points, while Covington was second with 130, Piqua was third, Newton was fourth and Troy Christian was eighth.

Covington girls were led by the Morgans.

Morgan Kimmel swept the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles in 17.84 and 53.84 respectively, while Morgan Lowe swept the 100 and 200 in 13.73 and 28.50, respectively.

“I really didn’t have any expectations,” Kimmel said. “I don’t worry about who I am running against until I get to the meet. I was pretty happy with the way I ran. It was a little cold which makes it hard to breathe.”

Lowe had similar feelings.

“It is kind of like Morgan (Kimmel), said,” Lowe said. “I thought I ran alright. I don’t like the cold at all. I am ready for warm weather.”

Also winning for Covington were Paige Boehringer, 400, 66.47; Ellery Reck, pole vault, 8-6; and the 1,600 relay, 4:32.32.

Winning for Newton was the 3,200 relay, 12:10.45.

