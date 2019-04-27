Troy sweeps West Carrollton

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — Troy’s softball team continued its climb up the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings.

The Trojan baseball team rallied to avenge a loss that cost them an outright title last year.

In the end, Troy completed a sweep of West Carrollton in GWOC American League crossover play on a rain-soaked Friday at home, with the softball team run-ruling the Pirates 14-4 and the baseball team coming from behind to win 10-5.

• Softball

The Troy softball team honored its seniors before Friday’s GWOC American League crossover matchup against West Carrollton Friday at Market Street Diamond.

And once the game began, the Trojans took control early, scoring seven runs during a third-inning rally and finishing the game off in the bottom of the sixth in a 14-4 Senior Night run-rule victory over West Carrollton.

With the win — the Trojans’ fifth in their last six games — Troy improved to 8-12 on the season overall and, more importantly, 7-5 in the GWOC American North Division. That ties the Trojans for third place in the standings with Piqua — who they face Monday and Tuesday in a key two-game series — and puts them 1.5 games behind 8-3 Tippecanoe for second place.

The team honored seniors Megan Malott, Josie Rohlfs, Skylar Kline and Hannah Setser before the game, as well as injured senior Madelynn Lavender. And all four seniors that played contributed to the win, with Rohlfs breaking out of a slump in a big way by going 4 for 4 with two runs scored, Malott going 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Kline going 3 for 4 with a run scored and Setser going 1 for 4 with a run scored.

Paige Nadolny was 4 for 5 with a double and three runs scored, Lauren Fonner was 2 for 4 with two runs, Ella Furlong singled and scored a run and Tia Bass was 1 for 4.

Troy was scheduled to play Greenon and Wayne at Duke Park Saturday. The Trojans will begin their series against the division rival Indians at Piqua Monday.

• Baseball

Last year, when the Troy baseball team shared the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title with Tippecanoe, a 3-2 upset loss to West Carrollton cost them the outright title.

Friday, the Trojans got the chance for payback.

And while things didn’t begin well, with the team falling behind 3-1 after three and 5-2 in the middle of the fourth, Troy (12-4, 7-3 GWOC American North) rallied with seven runs over the course of the fifth and sixth innings to claim a 10-5 victory Friday at Market Street Field.

After West Carrollton put up two runs in the top of the first inning, Jacob Adams got Troy on the board with a solo homer. The Pirates made it a two-run game in the top of the second, but an RBI single by Adams in the third kept Troy close before a two-run inside-the-park home run put West Carrollton up 5-2 in the middle of the fourth.

That was the last run the Pirates would get, though, as Troy reliever Jakob Libecap settled in and shut them down the rest of the way. Troy then got a run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Sam Shaneyfelt, then the Trojans got a run on an error and two more on passed balls in the fifth to take their first lead of the day. And in the sixth, Caleb Fogarty hit an RBI double, Cole Brogan a two-run single and Libecap an RBI groundout to seal the win.

Libecap got the win in relief of Braeden Snider on the mound, pitching 5 2-3 innings and allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. And offensively, Adams was 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, Brogan was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Fogarty doubled and had an RBI and Libecap and Shaneyfelt each drove in a run.

Troy travels to Piqua Monday to begin a must-win two-game GWOC American North Division rivalry series.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Josie Rohlfs slides into home during Friday’s Senior Night game against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_josierohlfs_sr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Josie Rohlfs slides into home during Friday’s Senior Night game against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jacob Adams follows through on a home run Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_jacobadams_hr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jacob Adams follows through on a home run Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Hannah Setser makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_hannahsetser_sr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Hannah Setser makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jakob Libecap pitches Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_jakoblibecap.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jakob Libecap pitches Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Megan Malott beats out a bunt single Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_meganmalott_sr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Megan Malott beats out a bunt single Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Caleb Fogarty makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_calebfogarty.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Caleb Fogarty makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Skylar Kline throws for a forceout Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_skylarkline_sr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Skylar Kline throws for a forceout Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Cole Brogan runs the bases Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_colebrogan.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Cole Brogan runs the bases Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Braeden Snider makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_braedensnider.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Braeden Snider makes contact Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Austin Kendall throws to first for an out Friday against West Carrollton. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_austinkendall.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Austin Kendall throws to first for an out Friday against West Carrollton. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jaiden Hunt gets a walk-off hit to seal a run-rule victory against West Carrollton Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042619lw_troy_jaidenhunt_gw.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jaiden Hunt gets a walk-off hit to seal a run-rule victory against West Carrollton Friday.