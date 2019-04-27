Milton-Union grad Martin drafted by Washington Redskins

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST MILTON — From Bulldog to Hoosier, to now Redskin.

Wes Martin’s journey to the National Football League is now complete.

Martin, a 2014 Milton-Union High School graduate, was selected in the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins, becoming the first Miami County football player to be chosen in the draft since 2007.

The Redskins chose Martin with the 131st pick in the draft, taking him with their second fourth-round pick. Before that, they had taken Stanford running back Bryce Love with the 112th overall pick, as well as Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th pick) and Mississippi State linebacker Montez Sweat (26th pick) in the first round and Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin (76th pick) in the third round.

Martin was a standout for the Bulldogs, being named the Southwestern Buckeye League’s offensive lineman of the year in 2012 and then being named first team All-Ohio as a senior. He went on to play left guard at Indiana University, becoming only the fourth Hoosier player to play in 50 career games, starting 43 total and his final 37 collegiate games. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten in his junior and senior seasons, and during his senior season he only allowed two sacks in 935 offensive snaps.

Martin is the 13th Miami County football player taken in the NFL draft, and the second from Milton-Union High School, the first being Charlie Green, who was taken with the 103rd overall pick in the 1965 AFL draft by the Boston Patriots. The last Miami County player drafted was Piqua’s Quinn Pitcock, who was taken with the 98th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 NFL draft.

In 2018, the Washington Redskins finished 7-9, had the NFL’s 28th-best offense with 299.7 yards per game and were 29th in points per game with 17.6. Martin will help shore up the offensive line, as the Redskins were in the middle of the pack in sacks allowed, giving up 2.8 per game — 21st in the league.

