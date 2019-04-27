Troy girls 5th at Wayne: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls track and field team turned in an impressive performance at the two-day Wayne Warrior Invitational Thursday and Friday at Wayne High School, leading Miami County’s representatives by placing fifth as a team with 49 points.

For Troy’s girls, Lenea Browder won both the shot put (43-4.5) and discus (152-2) to lead the way. Hannah Falknor was second in the 200 (25.76 seconds). Jessica Goodwin was fifth in the triple jump (33-3.5). Sophie Fong was fifth in the pole vault (10-6). The 4×200 relay team was fourth (1:45.82), the 4×100 relay team was fourth (50.53 seconds), the 400 shuttle hurdle relay team was sixth (1:07.52).

Covington’s girls were 21st with 12 points. Lauren Christian was third in the shot put (40-9.5), fifth in the discus (114-0) and 10th in the hammer throw (89-7),

Troy Christian’s girls were 28th with 8.5 points. Elizabeth Deal was third in the long jump (16-8.25) and Kenley Blake tied for sixth in the high jump (4-11).

Milton-Union’s girls were 29th with eight points, with Morgan Grudich placing second in the long jump (17-2).

Piqua’s girls were 34th with four points. Freshman Camilla Nicholas placed sixth in the 100 (13.25 seconds) and eighth in the 400 (59.63 seconds), becoming the first Indian to place in two events at the meet since Brandon Saine.

Tippecanoe’s girls were 46th with one point, with the 4×800 relay team of Katie Taylor, Mackenzie Dix, Kaili Titley and Jillian Brown finishing eighth (10:06.81).

On the boys side, Newton led the local teams in 23rd with 14 points. Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put (57-3) and placed sixth in the discus (153-2).

Troy’s boys were 45th with two points, with Spencer Klopfenstein placing seventh in the discus (146-6).

Covington’s boys were 47th with one point as Andrew Cates finished eighth in the 400 (51.07 seconds).

Arcanum

Invitational

ARCANUM — Miami East’s boys and girls track and field teams swept the Arcanum Invitational Friday night, with the girls winning with 128 points and the boys winning with 111 points.

For Miami East’s girls, the 4×800 team of Cadence Gross, Ashlyn Monnin, Natalie Bair and Paxton Hunley won (11:36.8), the 4×200 relay team of Josie DesAutels, Emily Adkins, Monnin and Korrah Patton won (1:59.6) and the 4×400 relay team of Grace Lawson, Adkins, Patton and Gabrielle Hawkins won (4:36.8). Hawkins also set a new meet record in winning the 200 (27.1 seconds), won the 400 (1:03.8) and was second in the 100 (13.1 seconds), Rachel Ondera won the discus (116-6), Adkins was second in the 400 (1:07.1), Hunley was third in the 1,600 (6:35.5), the 4×100 relay team of DesAutels, Patton, Monnin and Adkins was third (57.6 seconds), Natalie Bair was third in the 800 (2:42.8), Liza Bair was third in the high jump (4-6), Amber Kinnison was third in the shot put (31-8) and DesAutels was fourth in the 100 (13.4 seconds),

Bethel’s girls were sixth with 50 points, led by Kaitlyn Balkcom, who set a new meet record in winning the 3,200 (12:40.3). Kylie Balkcom was second in the 1,600 (6:24), and the 4×800 relay team of Kaitlyn and Kylie Balkcom, Makenzie Nida and Maddie Spaeth was second (11:42.6).

For Miami East’s boys, Aaron Lawrence set a new meet record in winning the 110 hurdles (15.6 seconds), the 4×100 relay team of Justin Brown, Quentin Shoemaker, Aiden Waite and Lawrence won (46.9 seconds), Greg Austerman won the 800 (2:08.9), Brown set a new meet record in winning the long jump (19-9), won the high jump (6-0) and was second in the 100 (11.1 seconds), Shoemaker was second in the 200 (23.6 seconds) and third in the 100 (11.2 seconds), Ryan Teale set a new meet record in winning the shot put (43-8.75) and was third in the discus (125-4), the 4×400 relay team of Austerman, Jakob Brunke, Jayden Hatcher and Bruan Wickliffe was third (3:52.1) and the 4×800 relay team of Michael Bair, Cameron Deweese, Jayden Hatcher and Braden Monnin was fourth (10:10.8).

Bethel’s boys were eighth with 30 points. Wyatt Leet was second in the 400 (53.4 seconds) and fourth in the 100 (11.5 seconds) and 200 (24.2 seconds).

New Bremen Invitational

NEW BREMEN —- The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team finished sixth at the New Bremen Invitational Friday night.

Lindsey Magoteaux won the 100, 12.72; teamed with Lauren McFarland, Olivia Monnin and Rylie McIver to win the 400 relay, 53.14; and finish second in the 800 relay, 1:53.54; and took fourth in the long jump, 15-6.

McIver added a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles, 49.73.

• Baseball

Newton 15,

Legacy Christian 4

XENIA —- The Newton baseball team cruised to a 15-4 win over Legacy Christian in five innings Saturday.

Cameron Caldwell was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Caleb Garber also had three RBIs.

Ryan Mollette was 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Dillon Huber had two RBIs and Jonathan Willoughby had a double.

Colin Tackett, Mitchell Montgomery and Lane Bayer all had one RBI.

Charlie Walker, Tackett, Caldwell and Bayer combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

• Softball

Bradford Drops

Two Games

MINSTER — The Bradford softball team (12-4) dropped a pair of one-run games at the Minster Invitational Friday, falling to the host Wildcats 3-2 and then to Russia 8-7 in nine innings.

Against Minster, Austy Miller was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, but the Railroaders were outhit 6-4 in the game. Maggie Manuel took the loss in relief of Nylani Beireis on the mound, giving up a walkoff home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

And against Russia, five Bradford errors proved costly as Manuel allowed seven runs — only two of them earned, in eight innings and then Ally Wackler took the loss, giving up a walkoff RBI single by Monnin in the bottom of the ninth. Offensively, Austy Miller was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, Beireis and Courtney Monnin both doubled and had an RBI, Bianca Keener drove in a run, Elisa Martinez was 2 for 4 and Manuel was 2 for 5.

Bradford’s game on Saturday against West Liberty-Salem was postponed. The Railroaders travel to Bethel Tuesday.

