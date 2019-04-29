Chargers baseball wins 3 of 4

Staff Reports

The Edison State baseball team improved to 25-18 overall and 15-9 in OCCAC play, taking three of four games from Cuyahoga over the weekend.

On Saturday, Edison State split two games, winning 12-11 and losing 5-1.

On Sunday, the Chargers swept a doubleheader by scores of 14-4 and 3-2.

SOFTBALL

Edison State softball was busy as well.

ESCC lost three of five games recently to drop to 12-17 overall and 3-9 in the OCCAC.

The Lady Chargers had a 3-2 win over University of Northwestern Ohio.

Lexie Long was 2 for 3 with a double, while Tori Smith was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Mackenzie Smith and Alexis Romine both had one RBI.

Tori Smith pitched a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Edison split a doubleheader with Lakeland Saturday.

The Chargers lost the first game 9-1.

Long was 2 for 2 with a double, while Tori Smith had a double.

Maddy Collier and Tori Smith combined on an eight-hitter, walking one.

ESCC won the second game 8-5.

Tori Smith was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Alexis Romine was 3 for 4 with one RBI.

Mackenzie Smith was 3 for 5 with one RBI and Lexie Long had a double and two RBIs.

Maddie White had a double and Adrianna Hicks and Hallie Snyder each had one RBI.

Romine scattered 13 hits, striking out six and walking one.

On Sunday, the Chargers lost both games of a doubleheader with Cuyahoga.

Edison lost the first game 7-4.

Tori Smith was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and one RBI; while Long was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Wendy Hawk was 2 for 4 and White and Rayna Brownlee each had one RBI.

Tori Smith and Snyder combined on an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

The Chargers were blanked 7-0 on five singles in the second game.

Romine and Snyder combined on a 12-hitter, striking out four and walking one.