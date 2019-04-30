Chargers softball sweeps doubleheader

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College softball team improved to 14-17 with two wins over Kent State-Tuscarawas Monday.

The Chargers won the first game 8-0.

Alexis Romine was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and one RBI and Kacie Tackett was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Adrianna Hicks had a triple, and Mackenzie Smith, Rayna Brownlee and Camille Odle all had one RBI each.

Romine pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking two.

Edison State won the second game 12-3.

Brownlee was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Mackenzie Smith had a triple and three RBIs.

Hallie Snyder was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Lexie Long was 3 for 3 with a double.

Maddie White was 3 for 3 with one RBI and Wendy Hawk and Odle both had one RBI.

White, Tori Smith and Long combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking three.