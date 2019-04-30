Chargers softball sweeps doubleheader

Staff Reports
The Edison State Community College softball team improved to 14-17 with two wins over Kent State-Tuscarawas Monday.
The Chargers won the first game 8-0.
Alexis Romine was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and one RBI and Kacie Tackett was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Adrianna Hicks had a triple, and Mackenzie Smith, Rayna Brownlee and Camille Odle all had one RBI each.
Romine pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking two.
Edison State won the second game 12-3.
Brownlee was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Mackenzie Smith had a triple and three RBIs.
Hallie Snyder was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Lexie Long was 3 for 3 with a double.
Maddie White was 3 for 3 with one RBI and Wendy Hawk and Odle both had one RBI.
White, Tori Smith and Long combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking three.