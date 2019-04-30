Butler tops Tipp to begin key division series: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

VANDALIA — In a matchup of unbeaten against untouchable, division-leading Butler found a way to get to Tippecanoe’s ace.

The Aviators put together a five-run fifth-inning rally Monday against Tippecanoe, erasing a one-run deficit and remaining undefeated in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play by handing the Red Devils a 10-7 loss at Butler.

Facing Tippecanoe’s Kenten Egbert — who entered the game with the best ERA in the division among pitchers with more than 10 innings pitched — Butler (15-4, 10-0 GWOC American North) jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings. The Devils (11-8, 9-3 GWOC American North), sitting in second in the division standings coming into the game, fought back with three runs in the third to even things up and then took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by C.J. Miller. But Butler took advantage of three Tippecanoe errors in the fifth to claim a 9-5 lead and held on from there.

Egbert lasted five innings, allowing nine runs — only five earned, as the Devils committed five errors on the day — on 11 hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Offensively, Egbert was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Nolan Mader drove in two runs, Matt Salmon and Andrew Baileys were both 2 for 4, Cade Beam was 3 for 5 and Miller and Jonny Baileys each drove in a run.

After the two teams finished the series Tuesday at Tippecanoe, the Devils travel to Stebbins Friday.

Arcanum 17,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost 17-0 to Arcanum in five innings in CCC play Monday.

Gaven McReynolds had a double and West Gooding had a single.

Brookville 23,

Bethel 0

BROOKVILLE — Rylan Dilbeck had Bethel’s only hit in a 23-0 loss in five innings Monday at Brookville.

After hosting Bradford Tuesday, Bethel (1-13) remains home to face Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Milton-Union at Miami East ccd.

• Softball

Miami East 3,

TC North 2

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team rallied to knock off Tri-County North in a come-from-behind Senior Night win Monday night, defeating the Panthers 3-2 in Cross County Conference play.

Freshman Kyleigh Kirby got the win on the mound in relief, entering the game with the bases loaded in the third inning and getting out of the jam without giving up a run.

The Vikings (8-11, 5-5 CCC) still trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, though, having missed their own chance with the bases loaded early on in the game — but Sam Urban didn’t miss her chance, clearing the bases with a two-out triple in the bottom of the fifth to put East up 3-2 with one swing of the bat.

“We definitely worked out of some tough situations on defense, but we loaded the bases in the first inning and didn’t plate any runs,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “Sam hit a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the fifth to give us the lead.

“It was a great win on Senior Night.”

Kalli Teeters was 2 for 3, the lone Viking with multiple hits. Kirby got the win in relief of Kaitlyn Roop, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

After traveling to Twin Valley South Tuesday, Miami East travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Tippecanoe 15,

Butler 5

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe solidified its hold on second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Monday, routing Butler 15-5 in five innings on the road to kick off a two-game series.

Brooke Aselage was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs and Brooke Silcox was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead the Red Devils (15-5, 9-3 GWOC American North). Corinn Siefring was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Kayla Runyon was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Sidney Unger was 2 for 3. Runyon also got the win on the mound, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

After finishing the series Tuesday, Tippecanoe hosts Northmont Wednesday.

Milton-Union 22,

Dixie 10

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union picked up a non-league game against division rival Dixie Monday, beating the Greyhounds for the third time this season, 22-10.

Bree Nevels was 5 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs, Lizzie Oaks was 3 for 5 with two homer runs and four RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 2 for 3, Madison Jones was 2 for 5, Kya Swartztrauber hit two home runs and had two RBIs and Olivia Brown, Ally Burns and Annika Hutchinson all had two RBIs, with Hutchinson adding a double. Jones and Brown combined on the pitching effort.

After hosting Covington Tuesday, Milton-Union travels to Brookville Wednesday.

Arcanum 5,

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team lost 5-3 to Arcanum in CCC play.

Kristin Barnes was 2 for 4 with a home run and one RBI and Morgan Studebaker was also 2 for 4.

Kenzie Long and Allie Garman each had one RBI.

Long pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

New Bremen 9,

Lehman 4

NEW BREMEN — Lehman surrendered a seven-run inning in the fifth Monday, falling 9-4 at New Bremen.

The Cavaliers outhit New Bremen 10-7 in the game, with Grace Monnin leading the way with a double and three RBIs, while Angela Brunner and Heidi Toner each collecting two hits. Annie Stiver took the loss, striking out four and walking nine.

Other scores: Valley View at Troy Christian ppd.

• Tennis

Wayne 3,

Piqua 2

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua tennis team lost 3-2 to Wayne Monday.

Cael Barr had a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 win in singles, while Noah Riley and Jackson Elliott had a 6-4, 7-5 win in doubles.

