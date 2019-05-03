Softball sectional matchups set

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — Some teams will see familiar foes.

Other matchups will be filled with the unexpected.

In the end, though, expecting the unexpected goes with the territory when the postseason rolls around as Miami County’s softball teams prepare for the beginning of the sectional tournament next week.

• Division I

The Piqua Indians drew the No. 4 seed in the Division I Dayton sectional, and with three brackets to choose from, they elected to avoid the No. 1 and 2 seeds, Lebanon and Springboro, and went into No. 3 Northmont’s bracket.

Piqua (16-7) chose a first-round bye in the Dayton 3 bracket and will face the winner between No. 8 Middletown and No. 12 Centerville. Centerville and Middletown will face off on May 6, with Piqua hosting the winner on May 8. The sectional final will be on May 13 at Miamisburg, with No. 3 Northmont, No. 10 Fairmont and No. 14 Sidney on the other half of the bracket. The only one of those teams the Indians played during the regular season was Sidney, which they swept in a two-game series.

Troy (10-14), meanwhile, will get a regular-season rematch right out of the gate in the first round. The Trojans drew the No. 15 seed and chose to face No. 6 Xenia on May 6. Back on April 12, the Trojans defeated the Buccaneers 7-4 at Troy.

The winner of that game will play either No. 11 Beavercreek or No. 16 Stebbins on May 8, and then on May 13 at Springboro the winner of that matchup will likely take on top-seeded Lebanon, which has No. 18 West Carrollton and No. 19 Tecumseh standing in its way.

• Division II

Tippecanoe (16-5) earned a No. 2 seed heading into the Division II sectional tournament, and the Red Devils are hoping playing a tough schedule in the Greater Western Ohio Conference will help prepare them for a host of unfamiliar opponents.

The Devils took a first-round bye and will play on May 9, awaiting the winner between No. 4 Monroe and No. 15 Ponitz. The winner will head to the sectional final on May 14 at West Carrollton, with No. 6 Alter, No. 7 Chaminade Julienne and No. 10 Carroll on the opposite side of the bracket. Two years ago, the Devils lost to Monroe in the second round of the tournament.

• Division III

Milton-Union (14-7) drew the no. 5 seed in the Division III sectional and, with three brackets to choose from, went away from No. 1 Ben Logan and No. 2 Brookville into what quickly became a loaded bracket. The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Arcanum in the opening round May 6 on the road, with No. 16 Bethel taking on the winner on May 8. The sectional final will be at May 13 at Carlisle, with No. 4 West Liberty-Salem, No. 19 Urbana or No. 20 Meadowdale on the other side of the bracket.

Miami East (9-11) was not as fortunate, drawing the No. 11 seed and going into the bracket with the top seed — although the Vikings wouldn’t see the Raiders until the sectional final on May 13 at Brookville. Miami East begins play in the first round on May 6 at No. 10 Anna, with the winner of that game facing the winner between No. 9 Versailles and No. 12 Greeneview.

• Division IV

Bradford, which surprised everyone last year by reaching the Division IV state tournament for the first time, earned the No. 2 seed heading into this year’s sectional. The Railroaders will kick off the tournament on May 7 at home against No. 13 Fairlawn, with No. 8 Fort Loramie waiting in the second round on May 9. No. 5 Triad and No. 6 Russia will face off in the other half of the bracket, with the Sidney 3 sectional final on May 14.

The first two rounds of the Sidney 1 sectional bracket will have a decidedly Cross County Conference flavor to it, with No. 3 Newton hosting No. 7 Mississinawa Valley on May 7, and No. 11 Covington awaiting the winner in the second round on May 9. No. 10 Lehman will travel to No. 4 Riverside in the second round, as well, with the sectional final to be played on May 14. All of Miami County’s teams managed to avoid the Sidney sectional’s top seed, Mechanicsburg, which went into the Sidney 2 bracket.

And in the Dayton 1 sectional bracket, Troy Christian drew the No. 8 seed and took a first-round bye. The Eagles will travel on May 9 to the winner between No. 3 Franklin Monroe and No. 7 Tri-Village, with No. 1 Southeastern, No. 9 Yellow Springs and No. 11 Twin Valley South on the other half of the bracket.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tia Bass (00) is congratulated at home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning, the eventual game-winning hit in the Trojans’ 7-4 victory over Xenia earlier this season. The two teams will meet again in the first round of the Division I sectional tournament Monday at Xenia. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_041219lw_troy_bass_celebrate.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tia Bass (00) is congratulated at home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning, the eventual game-winning hit in the Trojans’ 7-4 victory over Xenia earlier this season. The two teams will meet again in the first round of the Division I sectional tournament Monday at Xenia. Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Piqua centerfielder Kamy Trissell makes a catch in front of the poster of Kylie Trissell during a game earlier this season. The Indians earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division I sectional tournament. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_041219mju_sb_phs_trissell2.jpg Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Piqua centerfielder Kamy Trissell makes a catch in front of the poster of Kylie Trissell during a game earlier this season. The Indians earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division I sectional tournament. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Corinn Siefring is congratulated by Xenia third baseman Sydney Smith as she rounds the bases after hitting a first-inning home run earlier this season. Tippecanoe earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division II sectional toournament. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_032919jb_tipp_corinnsiefring.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Corinn Siefring is congratulated by Xenia third baseman Sydney Smith as she rounds the bases after hitting a first-inning home run earlier this season. Tippecanoe earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division II sectional toournament. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Bradford’s Nylani Birice makes contact earlier this season during a game at Miami East. The Railroaders, who reached the state semifinals last year, earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division IV sectional tournament. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_032619jb_brad_24.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Bradford’s Nylani Birice makes contact earlier this season during a game at Miami East. The Railroaders, who reached the state semifinals last year, earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division IV sectional tournament. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file The Milton-Union Bulldogs gather around home plate to congratulate Bree Nevels after she hit a solo home run earlier this season against Troy. Milton-Union earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Division III sectional tournament. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_032319jb_mu_breenevels_hr.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file The Milton-Union Bulldogs gather around home plate to congratulate Bree Nevels after she hit a solo home run earlier this season against Troy. Milton-Union earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Division III sectional tournament.