Tipp softball blanks Trotwood on Senior Night: Thursday sports roundup

Staff Reports

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team won its fourth straight and won for the seventh time in its last eight games Thursday night, celebrating Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over Trotwood in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Tippecanoe (18-5, 11-3 GWOC American North Division) honored its lone senior, Brooke Aselage, before the game. Kayla Runyon got the win on the mound, striking out 10. And offensively, Kaitlyn Husic had two triples and two RBIs, Runyon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Corinn Siefring was 3 for 3 with an RBI as every Red Devil reached base in the game.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 12, Bethel 3.

• Baseball

Fairborn 10,

Piqua 6

FAIRBORN — The Piqua baseball team suffered its seventh straight loss in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover defeat at the hands of Fairborn Thursday on the road, falling 10-6.

Owen Toopes had a double and two RBIs for the Indians (9-11, 6-9 GWOC American North), while Mick Karn was 3 for 4 with a double.

Cameron Deal had one RBI.

Blane Ouhl, Zane Beougher and Cameron Deal combined to strikeout four and walk nine.

Piqua was scheduled to play Covington Friday.

Franklin Monroe 6,

Bethel 2

PITSBURG — Bethel gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never recovered in a 6-2 loss at Franklin Monroe Thursday in Cross County Conference play.

Dylan Williams was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Justin Pantall, Chance Spaeth and Trevor Walker each had a hit as the Bees (1-15, X CCC) were outhit 10-4 in the game. Pantall took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and a walk while striking out nine.

• Tennis

Milton-Union 3,

Centerville B 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team swept all three singles spots Thursday, defating Centerville’s “black” team 3-2 at home in non-league play.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh defeated Kunal Panwar 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh defeated Mir Ali 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Peyton Brown defeated Shravam Kalahasty 6-2, 6-2.

At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes lost to Colin Brown and Mack Buttram 6-4, 6-2. At second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris lost to Sreekar Gollamudi and Ryan Dubuc 6-0, 6-0.

• Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Friday continued the trend of rainouts around the area as a number of local games were postponed.

Troy’s baseball and softball games at Trotwood were postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Tippecanoe’s baseball and softball games at Stebbins were also both postponed. The baseball game will be made up on May 6, while the softball game will be made up on May 7.

Troy Christian’s baseball game at Tri-Village and softball game against Carroll were both postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set. And the Eagles’ home doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Bethel was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.