Newton’s Hildebrand, Miami East’s Brown double at Covington Invitational

COVINGTON —- Newton’s Dawson Hildebrand showed why he is one of the top throwers in the state, sweeping the shot put and discus at the Covington Invitational Friday night — while Miami East’s Justin Brown showed why you should fear anyone feeling under the weather, sweeping the high jump and long jump.

Hildebrand took the shot put with a put of 53-7 and won the discus, 152-8.

“I could have thrown better, but I will take it,” the Newton sophomore said. “I threw 166 (in the discus) earlier this season. I am really hoping to get into the 170s before the season is over. Right now, I am just focused on the conference meet next week.”

Hildebrand got both distances on his third of four attempts.

“I had a couple bad throws to start,” he said. “When I do that, I just power-bomb the third throw. I like throwing when it is a little cooler like tonight.”

Brown won the long jump, 21-2 and high jump, 6-2 — despite not feeling well all today.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel good all day and was dealing with allergies,” Brown said.

Instead, he matched his PR in the high jump and recorded a new PR in the long jump.

“I was really happy with the way I jumped,” Brown said. “That was a new PR in the long jump. I got it on my second jump.”

Brown wasn’t sure how far he had jumped when he landed.

“It is a short pit, so I thought it was just a normal jump,” he said. “I was (surprised when he heard the distance). I still feel like I have a lot of improvement I can do before the end of the season.”

Covington led the local boys teams, finishing second behind Anna.

Winning for the Buccs were Andrew Cates, 400, 50.67; the 800 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Cade Schmelzer, Cates), 1:31.97; and the 1,600 relay (Harshbarger, Shaffer, Schmelzer, Cates), 3:33.18.

Taking second were Bennett Welborn, 3,200, 10:39.56; and Kadin Presser, high jump, 6-0; while finishing third were Cade Schmelzer, 300 hurdles, 42.77; Tyler Fraley, high jump, 6-0; and Sam Pritchard, shot put, 42-4 3-4;

Taking fourth were Presser, long jump, 19-7 1-2; and the 400 relay (Shaffer, Logan Lowe, Duncan Cooper, Deacon Shields), 46.43.

Newton finished third.

Also winning for the Indians were Cameron Stine, 110 hurdles, 15.62; and the 400 relay (Josh Ecklebarger, Jack Ballard, Brady McClish, Ethan Cook), 44.99.

Stine was second in the 300 hurdles, 42.46; while finishing third was the 800 relay (Cook, Stine, Ballard, Ecklebarger), 1:35.31; and taking fourth was Ben Hoover, 1,600, 4:49.75; Ecklebarger, 200, 23.57;

Miami East finished fourth.

Finishing second were Blaine Brockshmidt, who cleared 14-6 but lost a jumpoff to Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas in the pole vault; and Greg Austerman, 800, 2:05.38; while taking third were Aaron Lawrence, 110 hurdles, 15.89; and Brown, 100, 11,42.

Ryan Teale finished fourth in the discus, 130-2 and shot put, 42-1 1-2.

Milton-Union took sixth.

Taking second were Dalton Hetzler, long jump, 20-3 1-2; and the 3,200 relay (Chris Miller, Tristen Persinger, Harrison Litten, Eric Trittschuh), 8:41.42.

Finishing third were Trittschuh, 800, 2:06.77; and Robbbie Grove, 200, 23.47.

Bradford finished 11th.

Jacob McQuinn took second in the discus, 142-4.

Troy Christian finished 13th.

