Covington’s Christian, Milton-Union’s Grudich set records at Covington Invitational

COVINGTON — Covington senior thrower Lauren Christian just wanted to have fun.

Milton-Unions Morgan Grudich soared to a new distance on a night where she set multiple records, while leading Milton-Union girls to a second-place finish at the Covington Invitational.

Christian finished third in the discus with a throw of 124-2, before setting a meet record in the shot put with a winning distance of 43-0.

“I missed the record by one inch last year,” Christian said with a smile. “That has been my motivation ever since.”

Christian had started the night with a strong performance in the discus.

“That is a PR for me,” she said about the 124-foot throw. “It was Senior Night. I just wanted to go out and have some fun.”

She got the record put on her third of four puts.

“I knew it felt good when it left my hand,” Christian said. “Actually, my PR is over 44 feet. But, it was good to get that (43-0) tonight. It was just my second time in the 40s this year, so I was happy with that.”

Grudich soared to a meet record of 17-3 in the long jump on her final attempt.

It also tied a Milton-Union school record.

“I knew it was the school record,” Grudich said. “That was one of my goals. I didn’t know it was a meet. I knew it was going to be pretty good (when she landed). Actually, I was kind of surprised when I heard the distance.”

She also broke the Milton-Union school record in the 100 hurdles, finishing second in 16.29, took third in the 300 hurdles, 50.49 and teamed with Haley Bloom, Rachel Bloom and Ellie Cooper for fourth in the 800 relay, 1:56.89.

“It was a good night,” she said. “I like this weather better than when it is really hot.”

Taking second for Milton-Union were Kristin Dickison, 1,600, 5:36.66; and the 3,200 relay (Rachel Thompson, Sophie Meredith, Brianna Collins, Dickison), 10:45.03.

Finishing third were Ally Lyons, high jump, 5-0; and the 1,600 relay (Dickison, Thompson, Collins, Haley Bloom), 4:23.49; while taking fourth was Kylie Parsons, 3,200, 13:33.19.

Miami East finished fourth.

Winning for the Lady Vikings were Gabrielle Hawkins,, 60.33; Rachel Ondera, discus, 133-5; and the 1,600 relay (Emily Adkins, Ashlyn Monnin, Morgan Haney, Hawkins), 4:20.55.

Hawkins added second-place finishes, 100, 13.21 and 200, 26.91; while taking third were the 400 relay (Josie DesAutels, Courtney Blair, Korrah Patton, Haney), 53.92; and the 800 relay (DesAutels, Ashlyn Monnin, Adkins, Haney), 1:54.86.

Taking fourth was the 3,200 relay (Natalie Blair, Monnin, Paxton Hunley, Paige Blauvelt), 11:03.62.

Covington finished fifth.

Taking second were Paige Boehringer, 400, 62.47; and the 800 relay (Maci White, Alyssa Kimmel, Morgan Lowe, Paige Boehringer), 1:53.63.

Boehringer was third in the 800, 2:31.17; and Ellery Reck tied for third in the pole vault, 8-6.

Taking fourth were Lillian Hamilton, high jump, 4-10; and the 400 relay (White, Alyssa Kimmel, Kayla Mitchell, Lillian Hamilton), 55.78.

Troy Christian finished tied for 10th.

Kenley Blake won the high jump, 5-0; and Gracie Glaser was third in the 1,600, 5:38.97.

Newton finished 12th.

Bradford finished 13th.

Mercedes Smith took fourth in the 400, 64.63.

