Troy girls track wins Firebird Invitational: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By David Fong, Josh Brown and Rob Kiser

Sports Writers

KETTERING — The Troy girls track and field team looked primed and ready for the upcoming Greater Western Ohio Conference meet — to be held Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium — with a convincing first-place finish Thursday and Friday at the Firebird Invitational.

The Trojans won the meet with 120.5 points, while Beavercreek — expected to be one of Troy’s top competitors for the overall GWOC title — was second with 96 points. Tippecanoe finished with 14 points. For the boys, Kings won with 116.5 points. Troy was fifth with 64.5 points, while Tippecanoe was ninth with 27 points.

Leading the way for the Troy girls was senior Annah Stanley, who won the long jump (15-10.75) and teamed up with Laura Borchers, Evelny Plunkett and Kierstan Franklin to win the 4×100 (50.93 seconds). Other event champions for the Trojans were Lenea Browder, who won the shot put with a meet-record throw of 42-6, and Katie Lord, who won the 300 hurdles in 47.47 seconds.

Placing second for the Trojans were a pair of freshmen — Kiersten Franklin in the 200 (25.75 seconds) and Sophie Fong in the pole vault (10-6).

Adrianna Burghardt was third in the steeplechase (9:17.63), Kathryn Cade was third in the discus (101-4), Hallie Westmeyer was third in the high jump (4-11) and the 4×200 team of Plunkett, Brennah Hutchinson, Lord and Borchers was third (1:47.45) as well.

Taking fourth for the Trojans were: Anna Boezi in the 300 hurdles (49.39 seconds), Olivia Tyre in the 800 (2:24.62), Maggie Welker in the long jump (14-9), Dinah Gigandet in the 1,600 (5:15.93) and the 4×400 relay team of Boezi, Borchers, Alekyha Gollamudi and Ciena Miller (4:23.05).

For the Tippecanoe girls, Ashlyn Tarzinski was fourth in the discus (93-11), while the Tippecanoe 4×800 relay team placed fourth (10:03.17).

On the boys side, Troy senior thrower Spencer Klopfenstein had a huge day, winning both the shot put (49-7.25) and discus (155-1). Fellow senior thrower Jesse Westmeyer placed in the top four in both events as well, taking third in the shot put (47-0) and second in the discus (144-6).

Troy junior Tucker Raskay was second in the high jump (6-0).

For Tippecanoe, Griffin Caldwell was second in the long jump (19-3.5), while Brennan Larned was third in the 400 (52.85).

Northeastern

Invitational

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua boys track and field team finished third at the Northeastern Invitational, while the boys finished fifth.

Nolan Campbell led the Indians with a second-place finish in the 1,600, 4:49.42.

Taking third was Caven Wiles, 800, 2:07.34; while finishing fourth were Ethan Heidenreich, 110 hurdles, 17.82; Mitch Fletcher, 3,200, 11:04.51; Demi Nicholsas, pole vault, 10-6; and the 3,200 relay, 9:10.89.

The girls were led by Colleen Cox, who won the pole vault, 8-0.

Taking second was Anna Adams, 3,200, 12:04.66; while Whitney Evans took third in the 100 hurdles, 18.18 and 300 hurdles, 52.88.

Finishing fourth were Lauren Mitchell, 100 hurdles, 18.61; Colleen Cox, 800, 2:36.43; and the 1,600 relay, 4:30.40.

West Liberty-Salem

Invitational

WEST LIBERTY — The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team finished fifth at the West Liberty-Salem Tiger Invitational, while the Lehman boys finished ninth.

Finishing second for the Cavaliers were Lindsey Magoteaux, 100, 13.03; the 400 relay, 51.42; and the 800 relay, 1:50.47.

Taking third were Lauren McFarland, 100 hurdles, 17.68; and Rylie McIver, 300 hurdles, 50.82.

Finishing fourth were Ella Monnin, 300 hurdles, 51.99; and the 3,200 relay, 10:59.36.

Bethel’s girls finished seventh with 47 points, led by Kaitlyn Balkcom with a third-place finish in the 3,200 (12:54.25).

Bethel’s boys finished sixth with 29 points. Wyatt Leet was third in the 400 (53.19 seconds) and the 200 (24.71 seconds).

• Tennis

GWOC

CENTERVILLE — The Troy tennis team’s strong start the previous day helped the Trojans finish fourth as a team after a tough second day of the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament Friday at Centerville High School.

The Trojans had one third-place finish and three fourth-place finishes after winning four first-round matches on Thursday before rain suspended the tournament’s conclusion until Friday. Troy was fourth with 25 points behind champion Centerville’s 38, runner-up Beavercreek’s 32 and Springboro’s 30 in third place. Tippecanoe was fifth with 25 points.

For Troy, Genki Masunaga placed third at third singles, defeating Springboro 8-5, losing to Sidney X 8-6 and defeating Tippecanoe’s Blake Moran 8-5.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz was fourth, defeating Butler 9-7, falling to Springboro 8-0 and falling to Centerville 8-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall was fourth, defeating Tippecanoe’s Christopher Nichols 9-7, losing to Beavercreek 8-3 and losing to Springboro 8-6. At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George were fourth, defeating Tippecanoe’s Levi Berning and David Shininger 8-6, losing to Centerville 8-4 and losing to Springboro 8-0.

At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short placed fifth, losing to Tippecanoe’s Luke Blake and Jack Thompson 8-2, defeating Sidney 8-0 and defeating Butler 8-6.

Two fourth-place finishers led Tippecanoe. At third singles, Moran was fourth, defeating Beavercreek 9-7, falling to Centerville 8-2 and falling to Troy’s Masunaga. And at second doubles, Blake and Thompson were fourth, defeating Troy’s Johnston and Short, falling to Centerville 8-3 and falling to Beavercreek 8-5.

At first singles, Berning and Shininger finished fifth, falling to Troy’s Dippold and George, defeating Sidney 8-0 and defeating Miamisburg 8-4. At second singles, Nichols was sixth, fallng to Troy’s Goodall, defeating Miamisburg 8-4 and falling to Sidney 8-4. At first singles, Colin Achterberg placed seventh, falling to Beavercreek 8-0 and Sidney 8-2 and defeating Miamisburg 8-4.

• Baseball

Piqua 8,

Covington 2

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Covington 8-2 in non-conference action Friday night at Hartman Field.

Zack Lavey was 2 for 3 for Piqua and Mick Karn had two RBIs.

Dylan Mother and Blane Ouhl both had a double and one RBI, while Zane Beougher also had one RBI.

Owen Toopes pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

Cooper Jay was 2 for 3 for Covington, while Gavin McReynolds had one RBI.

Jakob Hamilton and West Gooding combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

St. Henry 7,

Covington 2

DAYTON — The Covington baseball team put a scare into St. Henry Saturday at Fifth-Third Field, before losing 7-2.

The Buccs trailed just 3-2 after four innings, but St. Henry got one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Wes Gooding had a double and one RBI and Cooper Jay also had a double.

Gavin McReynolds and Jay combined on a seven-hitter, striking out three and walking five.

Other scores: Versailles 13, Milton-Union (10-10) 4.

• Softball

Bradford 14,

Milton-Union 3

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team defeated Milton-Union 14-3 Friday in non-conference action.

Austy Miller swung the big bat for Bradford.

She was 3 for 4 with two home runs and a double and five RBIs.

Buzz Brewer was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Elisa Martinez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Emma Canan was 2 for 3 with a triple and one RBI, while Rylee Canan was 2 for 3.

Abby Like was 2 for 4 with one RBI and Maggie Manuel had a double.

Manuel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.

For Milton-Union (12-7), Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3. Madison Jones took the loss, allowing 14 runs — only eight earned — on 16 hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 8, Troy (10-15) 1.

