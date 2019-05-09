By David Fong

TROY — The Trojans gave themselves a chance.

It’s not a great chance, but it’s better than nothing at all.

After the first day of the Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium, the Troy boys track and field team holds the narrowest of leads over Butler in the race for the GWOC North title, leading Butler by just half-a-point, 96.5 to 96. Unfortunately for Troy, there are two events left to be scored in Friday’s finals, the 800 and 3,200.

According the posted times heading into both of those races, the Aviators are expected to catch and pass the Trojans for the team title.

“The two events we have left, the 800 and 3,200, are to their advantage,” Troy boys track and field coach Deon Metz said. “They know it. We know it. We are going to score good points in both of those events, too, but those are two events that are definitely Butler’s strength; those have always been their advantage. But I know our kids are going to come out and compete hard.”

Which is exactly what the Trojans did Wednesday, which put them in position to have a fighting shot at a GWOC North title Friday.

As has been the case all season, the Trojans were especially strong in the throws, with seniors Spencer Klopfenstein and Jesse Westmeyer both placing in the top four in both events. Westmeyer won the shot put with a throw of 49-4.75, while Klopfenstein was second (46-4.5). In the discus, Klopfenstein was second (152-2), while Westmeyer was fourth (136.5).

Troy also was bolstered by the return of senior sprinter Jaydon Culp-Bishop, who was able to compete for the first time in three weeks. Despite the layoff, he won the 200 (22.75 seconds) and was second in the 100 (11.51 seconds).

“Our throwers have been so consistent for so long,” Metz said. “They’ve been fun to watch all season. You know, this senior group is a special group. They’ve done a lot for this program, and it’s been great just to be around this group of guys. I think that’s a big reason we hoped we could manage to pull it together and win the last GWOC North title. The throwers did what they do (Wednesday), and it was great to get Jaydon back after missing him for three weeks. I think he ran really well considering it was his first time in that long.”

Tucker Raskay placed in the top four in a pair of events for the Trojans, taking fourth in the high jump (5-10) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.62 seconds). Caillou Monroe was fourth in the 200 (23.85 seconds).

The 4×800 relay team of Braden Coate, Austin Zonner, Keegan Potts and Josh Lovitt took second (8:37.65). The 4×200 relay team of Noah Young, Monroe, Blake Burton and Nathan Henderson was second in 1:33.44.

“We knew to beat a great team like Butler, we would have to have some things go our way,” Metz said. “We didn’t have the things bounce our way in all of the events we needed. We had things go our way in some events but not go our way in other events.”

Tippecanoe

The Red Devils are in fourth place with 58.5 points.

Griffin Caldwell placed second in the long jump (19-9), while Bryce Conley was second in the 1,600 (4:28.92). Colton Tandy was third in the 110 hurdles (17.15 seconds). Jake Rowland was third in the 300 hurdles (42.52 seconds). Brennan Larned was fourth in the 400 (53.97 seconds).

Tippecanoe was third in the 4×800 relay (8:43.17) and fourth in the 4×400 relay (3:39.02).

Piqua

Piqua scored 19 points Wednesday.

Jasiah Medley was fourth in the 100 (11.70 seconds).

