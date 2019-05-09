Troy softball advances to sectional final: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

BEAVERCREEK — After beginning the season 3-11, the Troy softball team has spent the rest of it trying to prove that it’s better than its record.

Wednesday, all of that work paid off as now the Trojans have a shot at a sectional title.

After falling behind 5-1 after three innings, the Trojans strung together a seven-run rally in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday at Beavercreek, coming from behind to eliminate the Beavers 12-7 in the second round of the Division I sectional tournament and advance to Monday’s title game.

With the win, Troy — the highest seed still alive in the D-I district tournament at No. 15 — improved to 13-15, while No. 11 Beavercreek fell to 9-12 with one regular-season game still remaining against Springboro Thursday.

Jaiden Hunt was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Skylar Kline was 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Tia Bass was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Briana Lavender was 2 for 3 with three stolen bases and an RBI, Megan Malott was 2 for 5 and Josie Rohlfs drove in a run.

Troy will now face top-seeded Lebanon in the sectional final Monday at Springboro High School.

D-III Sectional

Arcanum 15,

Bethel 0

ARCANUM — The season came to an end for the Bethel softball team Wednesday night as the 16th-seeded Bees lost to No. 3 Arcanum 15-0 in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament at Arcanum.

Arcanum moves on to face No. 4 West Liberty-Salem in Monday’s sectional final.

• Baseball

Troy 22,

Trotwood 1

TROTWOOD — The Troy baseball team wrapped up a third-place finish in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division this season, capping it off with a 22-1 victory in five innings Wednesday at Trotwood in GWOC American League crossover play.

Luke Severt pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Offensively, Cole Brogan was 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs, Grant Gariety was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Jakob Libecap was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Noah Dimel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, A.J. Heuker was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Severt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Caleb Fogarty, Matt Bigley, Weston Smith and Braeden Snider each drove in a run.

Troy (16-6, 10-5 GWOC American North) will play Friday at Beavercreek before returning home for Senior Day Saturday against Oakwood.

Northmont 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils honored their three seniors — Kenten Egbert, Ian Yunker and C.J. Miller — Wednesday on Senior Night, falling to Northmont 3-2.

Tippecanoe (13-10) travels to Oakwood Friday.

Emmanuel Christian 19,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — Bethel couldn’t slow down Emmanuel Christian Wednesday night, falling 19-1 in five innings.

Chance Spaeth was 2 for 2 with a double and Mayson VanHoose had an RBI for the Bees (1-18), who were outhit 12-4 on the night.

Bethel hosts Lehman Friday.

Piqua 6,

Houston 4

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Houston 6-4 on Tuesday.

Owen Toopes was 2 for 3, while Mick Karn was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Zane Beougher had a double and one RBI, while Iverson Ventura, Cameron Deal and Tipps all had one RBI.

Iverson Ventura pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

Newton 10,

Tri-Village 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team defeated Tri-Village 10-0 on Wednesday.

Nate Zelinski and Johnothan Willoughby were both 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Cameron Caldwell was 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Ryan Mollette, Ross Ferrell, Caden Sweitzer, Alex Koon and Caleb Garber all had one RBI.

Mollette and Zelinski combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

Bradford 2,

Covington 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team defeated Covington 2-1 in CCC action Wednesday.

Gage Wills combined with Fischer Spencer on a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking five.

Wills had 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Keaton Mead was 2 for 3 and Gaven Trevino had one RBI.

Trentin Alexander had a RBI for Covington.

Jakob Hamilton pitched a four-hitter for the Buccs, striking out five and walking two.

Other scores: Miami East (9-11) 5, Southeastern 4.

• Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Division II sectional tournament game between Tippecanoe and Monroe was postponed due to rain Thursday. It will now be played at 5 p.m. Friday at Tippecanoe High School.

Troy’s baseball game at Preble Shawnee Thursday was cancelled.

Milton-Union’s baseball game at Franklin Monroe Thursday was cancelled.

