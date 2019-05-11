Trojans, Bulldogs win sectional doubles titles

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — Troy’s Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall were already used to playing against teammates in the sectional final.

Milton-Union found out what it’s like this year, too.

The doubles brackets were full of Miami County teams at the Division I and II sectional tennis finals Saturday at Troy Community Park, with the Trojans in D-I and the Bulldogs in D-II making both championship matches intrasquad affairs as Kleptz and Goodall and Milton-Union’s Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh took home the doubles titles.

• Division I

Last year, Troy’s Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall were the underdog in an all-Trojan sectional doubles final.

This year, they played like the favorites.

Kleptz and Goodall — both juniors and Troy’s only two returning varsity players this season — teamed up to earn the No. 1 seed in the Division I sectional doubles bracket and ended up facing teammates Noah George and Sean Dippold, the No. 4 seed, for the title, winning in straight sets to claim their first sectional championship.

Kleptz and Goodall, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, cruised past Stebbins’ unseeded team of Joseph Song and Hawkins Parker 6-1, 6-1. Fourth-seeded George and Dippold, meanwhile, upset the No. 2 seed, Tecumseh’s Christian Hunt and Scot Sinkhorn, 7-5, 6-4 in a rematch of a regular-season matchup that they lost in two tiebreakers.

In the final, Kleptz and Goodall controlled play from the start to win 6-1, 6-2 and claim the first seed for next week’s district tournament.

Last year, Kleptz and Goodall were the No. 2 seed and lost to the top seed, Troy’s Shane Essick and Andrew Magoteaux, in three sets in another all-Troy sectional final. It will be the third straight trip to district for Kleptz, the second for Goodall and the second straight for both of them together as a team. George and Dippold will both be making their first district appearance.

• Division II

Milton-Union’s Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh made it three straight sectional titles Saturday.

This time, though, they had to get past some friendly competition to do it.

The Brumbaughs — the Division II sectional tournament’s No. 1 doubles seed — faced off against Milton-Union’s other doubles team of Peyton Brown and Jake Swafford in the championship match Saturday at Troy Community Park, winning in straight sets to successfully defend their title and win for the third straight year.

Nick, a senior, and Nathan, a junior, took on third-seeded Colin Achterberg and Christopher Nichols from Tippecanoe — also district qualifiers last year — in the semifinals, winning 6-0, 6-1. And in the other semifinal, fourth-seeded Brown and Swafford took on Tippecanoe’s other doubles team, the unseeded duo of David Shininger and Levi Berning, outlasting them in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up an all-Bulldog matchup for the sectional title.

And in that matchup, the Brumbaughs closed out a 6-1, 6-0 victory to win their third straight title. They will be looking to qualify for the state tournament for a second year in a row at next week’s district tournament, while Brown and Swafford will make their first district appearance.

In the all-Red Devil consolation match, Achterberg and Nichols defeated Shininger and Berning 7-5, 6-4 to claim a No. 3 seed heading into the district tournament for a second straight season. It will be the first district appearance for Shininger and Berning.

The district tournament will be held Thursday and Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Nathan Kleptz hits a volley at the net at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_troy_kleptz.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Nathan Kleptz hits a volley at the net at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jackson Goodall hits a backhand at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_troy_goodall.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Jackson Goodall hits a backhand at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh hits a forehand at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_mu_nathanbrumbaugh.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh hits a forehand at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Nick Brumbaugh returns serve at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_mu_nickbrumbaugh.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Nick Brumbaugh returns serve at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Sean Dippold puts away a volley at the net at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_troy_dippold.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Sean Dippold puts away a volley at the net at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Noah George serves at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_troy_george.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Noah George serves at the Divison I sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Jake Swafford follows through on a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_mu_jakeswafford.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Jake Swafford follows through on a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Peyton Brown hits a forehand at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_mu_peytonbrown.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Milton-Union’s Peyton Brown hits a forehand at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg hits a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_tipp_achterberg.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg hits a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Christopher Nichols hits a return at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_tipp_nichols.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Christopher Nichols hits a return at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Levi Berning hits a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_tipp_berning.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s Levi Berning hits a shot at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s David Shininger returns serve at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_tipp_shininger.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Sunday News Tippecanoe’s David Shininger returns serve at the Divison II sectional tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051119jb_thumbnail.jpg