Troy’s Brogan pitches no-hitter in Senior Day win

TROY — After a marathon win the night before and a jam-packed week, Cole Brogan served up just what the Troy baseball team needed heading into the postseason.

A Senior Day no-hitter.

Brogan, one of Troy’s 11 seniors honored on the day, completely shut down Oakwood’s offense in a five-inning complete game, and he also scored the winning run on a walkoff RBI sac fly by Grant Gariety in the bottom of the fifth as the Trojans (18-6) shut out the Lumberjacks 10-0 Saturday at Market Street Field to close out the regular season.

The game, Troy’s fifth of the week, followed Friday night’s 2-1 win over Beavercreek in 11 innings on the road.

“We’ve had a pretty long week,” Brogan said. “We had five games, and three of them were away. In the past two days, we had an 11-inning game at Beavercreek, came away with the win there, so today we wanted to come out and put them away early. It really adds to our momentum heading into the tournament. Hopefully we can carry it on.”

Brogan struck out five and walked none in the no-hitter Saturday, only allowing two baserunners to reach, one on a passed ball on a third strike and another on a throwing error in the infield.

“It was a pretty good day, yeah,” Brogan said with a smile. “With the weather and all the fans coming out to support us on Senior Day, it was a good day for baseball.”

“It was Cole’s first no-hitter, so that’s really awesome for him,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “We played nice defense behind him, too. We played nothing but seniors today, and they all did their jobs. And Brogan, when he’s around the plate like that and has a couple different pitches working for him — he needed that. I think that was one of his better outings of the year, and what a great time to have it.”

And offensively, the Trojans quickly put the game out of reach.

Austin Kendall walked and stole second to lead off the bottom of the first then scored on an RBI double by Jacob Adams. Adams then stole third and scored on a two-out error to put Troy up 2-0.

And in the second, Luke Severt walked, Matt Bigley was hit by a pitch and Nathan Henderson singled to load the bases with no outs. Kendall then ripped an RBI single to right field, and Sam Shaneyfelt — Friday night’s hero in the 11th — followed with a bases-clearing double to the left-center gap. Shaneyfelt then advanced to third on a sac fly by Adams and scored on an RBI sac fly by Braeden Snider, and the Trojans were up 7-0 after two innings.

After Oakwood sat the Trojans down in order in the third and fourth innings, Troy needed three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game and ensure Brogan got his no-hitter. Adams drew a walk to lead off, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Jakob Libecap. Libecap then stole second and scored on an error off the bat of Brogan, Brogan advanced to third on a wild pitch and Grant Gariety hit an RBI sac fly to right to score Brogan and end the game.

“We needed three runs in that bottom of the fifth to put them away, and we did it with some good teamwork,” Brogan said. “A sac fly to end it. Nothing better than that.”

“Sam knocked in the winning run last night in the 11th, too,” Welker said of Shaneyfelt. “He’s hitting the ball real well. We had a lot of good at-bats today. Even Grant’s last at-bat today, hitting a ball in the air with a guy on third, we got lots of production from those seniors today and had lots of positive at-bats. It was nice to see.”

Troy honored its 11 seniors on Saturday — Adams, Bigley, Brogan, Gariety, Henderson, Kendall, Libecap, Severt, Shaneyfelt, Snider and Ethan West.

In Friday’s game, the Trojans trailed 1-0 after the second inning but tied the score as Weston Smith scored on an error in the top of the sixth. Snider and Bigley made sure the score stayed tied at 1-1, shutting down the Beavers’ bats for 10 innings — long enough for Shaneyfelt to drive in Snider with the eventual game-winner with an RBI single in the top of the 11th.

Snider went seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks with one strikeout. Bigley went three innings in relief to get the win, walking one and allowing no hits, and Libecap allowed one hit in a scoreless bottom of the 11th to record a save. Beavercreek is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional, while Troy is the No. 5 seed.

“We talked about momentum,” Welker said. “We beat a really good Beavercreek team last night, and to come in today and get a shutout and a no-hitter on our Senior Day is really nice to build momentum.”

And the Trojans were setting up Brogan to pitch in the tournament, too — after a first-round bye, Troy will play its second-round game on Thursday at home against the winner between Xenia and Wayne.

“We’ve got him set up on four days’ rest now,” Welker said. “He’s been a seven-days’ rest guy because we don’t pitch guys more than once a week, but we threw him Monday instead of Tuesday so he could throw today on four days’ rest, and then Thursday will be four days’ rest again. And then if we get past that game, he’ll be able to throw on four days’ rest again.”

And potentially serve up what the Trojans need again.

