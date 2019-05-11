Devils fall in softball tourney, Eagles share MBC title: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — In the end, one of the most potent offenses in the Greater Western Ohio Conference couldn’t scratch across a run when it needed it most.

The Tippecanoe softball team — the No. 2 seed in the Division II sectional tournament — left 10 runners on base and was upset in extra innings by No. 4 Monroe Friday night as Monroe scored three runs in the top of the 10th to win 4-1 in a second-round matchup at Tippecanoe Middle School.

Brooke Aselage was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Sidney Unger was 2 for 5 with a double as the Devils were outhit 7-6 in the game. Monroe broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the seventh, but the Red Devils tied the score in the bottom of the inning and remained in contention until the 10th when a bases-loaded triple gave Monroe the eventual winning runs.

Kayla Runyon went all 10 innings for the Red Devils, allowing four runs — only one earned — on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Tippecanoe finished the season 20-6.

Regular Season

Troy Christian 15,

Middletown Christian 4

MIDDLETOWN — In its first season back on the softball diamond, the Troy Christian softball team claimed a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference championship, defeating Middletown Christian on the road 15-4 on Saturday to pull even with Dayton Christian atop the standings.

The Eagles jumped out in front of Middletown Christian early and never looked back, taking a 10-0 lead after three innings and finishing the game off in five. Jalyn Forrer led the way, going 5 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs, Sam Lentz was 2 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs, Cara Salazar was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Jenna Douglas was 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Courtney Eschete drove in a run.

Douglas and Lentz combined on the pitching effort, with Douglas striking out six in three innings and Lentz striking out three in two innings.

The win made Troy Christian 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the MBC, tied with Dayton Christian for the league title. The last time the Eagles won the league title was in 2015.

Other scores: Friday — Newton (19-5, 10-2 CCC) 9, Tri-Village 0.

• Baseball

Tippecanoe 6,

Brookville 0

BROOKVILLE — Kenten Egbert pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 as the Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Brookville 6-0 in a non-league matchup Saturday on the road.

Offensively, C.J. Miller had two hits and three RBIs, Ian Yunker had two RBIs and Egbert drove in a run as the Red Devils (15-10) won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Tippecanoe will open Division II sectional play Tuesday at home against Meadowdale.

Dayton Christian

Sweeps TC

TROY — Troy Christian entered Saturday’s play needing only to split a doubleheader against Dayton Christian to claim a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference championship. But the Warriors swept the Eagles to win their third straight outright title, winning 8-1 and 5-1.

In the first game, Jason Blake was 2 for 3 with a double, Gavin Blore was 2 for 3 and Ethan Twiss drove in the Eagles’ lone run as Dayton Christian put together a six-run rally in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead at the time and put the game away.

And in the second game, the Warriors scored single runs in each of the first five innings to slowly build a 5-0 lead, holding on from there to wrap up the league title. Carson Kindred was the lone Eagle with multiple hits, going 2 for 3, Ethan Twiss doubled and Blake drove in Troy Christian’s lone run.

Troy Christian fell to 12-8 overall and 8-2 in the MBC, while Dayton Christian improved to 19-5 overall and 10-0 in the league. The Eagles will open postseason play in the second round of the Division IV sectional on Wednesday, traveling to Indian Lake.

Newton Splits

Two Games

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians finished the regular season with a pair of home games Friday and Saturday, losing in Cross County Conference play to Mississinawa Valley 7-3 on Friday and then defeating Northridge 9-5 in non-league play Saturday.

On Friday, the Blackhawks put together a four-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead and held on from there. Ryan Mollette doubled and had an RBI and Alex Koon drove in a run as the Indians were outhit 10-4 in the game.

And on Saturday, Mollette was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Charlie Walker drove in two runs, Johnothan Willoughby doubled and Koon, Cameron Calldwell and Caden Sweitzer each had an RBI. Colin Tacket went the distance on the mound, allowing five runs, three earned, on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Newton (19-4, 8-4 CCC) will play in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament Wednesday at home, hosting the winner between Catholic Central and Legacy Christian.

Bethel Falls To

Lehman, FM

BRANDT — Bethel finished the regular season 1-20 after dropping its final two home games on Friday and Saturday, falling 18-2 to Lehman on Friday and 13-5 in Cross County Conference play to Franklin Monroe Saturday.

On Friday, Dylan Williams and Patrick Swinderman each had an RBI for the Bees, who were outhit 11-4 on the night. For Lehman, R.J. Bertini was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Alex Keller was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Bradly Haynes 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Ethan Potts tripled and had three RBIs, Seth Roe doubled and had one RBI and John Edwards drove in a run. Drew Barhorst got the win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings of work.

On Saturday, Layne McClure was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Andrew Mosier drove in two runs as Bethel outhit Franklin Monroe 4-3 but committed 11 errors and allowed seven unearned runs.

Bethel will travel to Waynesville in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Wednesday. Lehman will also play in the second round of the D-IV sectional Wednesday, hosting either Triad or Mississinawa Valley.

Houston 8,

Covington 7

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team will open D-IV sectional play at 5 p.m. Monday, hosting Middletown Christian.

Covington lost 8-7 to Houston Friday in regular season play.

Cooper Jay had a double and three RBIs.

Wes Gooding was 2 for 2, Raven Grilliot had a double and one RBI and Kody Nelson and Stephen Sporek both had one RBI each.

Gooding and Grilliot combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.

Other scores: Friday — Northmont 10, Piqua 7. Saturday — Bellefontaine 6, Piqua (10-14) 2.

