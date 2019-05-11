East girls track wins CCC, Milton girls win SWBL

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Miami East and Covington girls finished 1-2 at the Cross County Conference meet, while Newton boys finished second and Covington and Miami East tied for third.

Bethel girls finished sixth, Newton finished seventh and Bradford finished ninth.

Bethel boys finished eighth and Bradford was 14th.

On the girls side, Gabrielle Hawkins led Miami East to the league title, tripling in the 100, 12.84; 200, 26.89; and 400, 60.49.

Rachel Ondera set a meet record, winning the discus with a throw of 132-9.

Also winning were Natalie Blair, 800, 2:33.50; and the 3,200 relay (Natalie Blair, Ashlyn Monnin, Paxton Hunley, Paige Blauvelt), 10:52.65.

Taking second were the 400 relay (Josie DesAutels, Courtney Blair, Morgan Haney, Grace Lawson), 54.98; the 800 relay (DesAutels, Monnin, Emily Adkins, Morgan Haney), 1:55.53; and the 1,600 relay (Adkins, Monnin, Haney, Hawkins), 4:19.88.

Finishing third was Hunley, 1,600, 5:55.30; while taking fourth were Maria Staton, 100 hurdles, 18.30; DesAutels, 100, 13.41 and 200, 28.60; Monnin, 800, 2:44.90 and Blauvelt, 3,200, 14:35.10.

Winning for Covington were Lillian Hamilton, high jump, 5-0; Lauren Christian, shot put, 41-11 1-2; the 800 relay (Morgan Kimmel, Morgan Lowe, Alyssa Kimmel, Paige Boehringer), 1:53.80; and 1,600 relay (Lowe, Alyssa Kimmel, Morgan Kimmel. Boehringer), 4:19.52.

Taking second were Morgan Kimmel, 100 hurdles, 17.79; Lowe, 200, 27,27; Çhristian, discus, 123-11; and Kayla Mitchell, high jump, 4-10.

Finishing third were Lowe, 100, 13.35; Boehringer, 400, 63.03; and Morgan Kimmel, 300 hurdles, 42.91.

Taking fourth were Ellery Reck, pole vault, 8-6; and the 400 relay (Maci White, Alyssa Kimmel, Mitchell, Hamilton), 56.06.

Kaitlyn Balcom led Bethel sweeping the 1,600, 5:41.40; and 3,200, 12:36.20.

Taking second was the 3,200 relay (Kylie Balcom, Maddie Spaeth, Mackenzie Nada, Kaitlyn Balcom), 11:00.13; and finishing third was Kylie Balcom, 3,200, 13:18.0.

For Newton, McKenna Downing took second in the 800, 2:41.30; while Rylie Resides took third in the pole vault, 8-6.

Taking fourth were Downing, 1,600, 5:58.80; the 1,600 relay (Maddie Hildebrand, Katelyn Walters, Mia Dunlevy, Downing), 4:40.12; and the 3,200 relay (Downing, Walters, Morgan Robbins, Kendra Kern), 11:42.31.

For Bradford, Mercedes Smith was second in the 400, 62.90; while Tori Destine was third in the 800, 2:44.0.

On the boys side, Newton was led by Cameron Stine, who swept the 110 hurdles, 15.56 and 300 hurdles, 41.93.

Also winning were Dawson Hildebrand, shot put, 56-4 1-2; and the 400 relay (Josh Ecklebarger, Jack Ballard, Brady McLish, Ethan Cook), 45.05.

Taking second were Ethan Cook, 100, 11.50 and long jump, 21-2; Ecklebarger, 200, 23.61; and Hildebrand, discus, 140-1.

Finishing fourth were Ecklebarger, 100, 11.84; Owen Via, 3,200, 10:44.20; the 800 relay (McClish, Lane Kesling, Jack Ballard, Stine), 1:37.09; and the 1,600 relay (Kesling, Ely Cook, Andrew Whittaker, Ballard), 3:47.39.

Winning for Covington was the 800 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Cade Schmelzer, Kadin Presser), 1:34.41.

Taking second were Andrew Cates, 400, 50.94; Kadin Presser, high jump, 6-2;and the 1,600 relay (Harshbarger, Deacon Shields, Schmelzer, Shaffer), 3:38.73.

Finishing third were Bennett Welborn, 1,600, 4:49.0; Schmelzer, 300 hurdles, 42.91; and Shaffer, 200, 23.64.

Taking fourth were Presser, long jump, 20-2 1-4; Sam Pritchard, shot put, 42-6; the 400 relay (Shaffer, Logan Lowe, Shields, Presser), 46.44; and the 3,200 relay (Welborn, Fletcher Metz, Owen Rawson, Warrick Reck), 9:05.70.

For Miami East, taking second were the 400 relay (Aaron Lawrence, Justin Brown, Blaine Brokschmidt, Quentin Shoemaker), 45.27; and the 3,200 relay (Greg Austerman, Cameron Richter, Tyler Fetters, Jayden Hatcher), 8:45.50.

Brokschmidt tied for second in the pole vault, clearing 14-0.

Finishing third were Brown, 100, 11.58; long jump, 20-11 1-4; and high jump, 6-0; Austerman, 800, 2:13.0; Ryan Teale, shot put, 42-9; and the 800 relay (Bryce Adamson, Aiden Waite, Shoemaker, Brokschmidt), 1:36.16;

Taking fourth were Aaron Lawrence, 110 hurdles, 16.13; and Teale, discus, 128-4.

Cole Brannan led Bethel, taking second in the 1,600, 4:47.20 and 3,200, 10:30.40.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn won the discus, 154-6.

•SWBL

OAKWOOD — The Milton-Union girls cruised to a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship, defeating runner-up Waynesville 197-135.5, while the Bulldog boys took third in the division with 110 points at the SWBL meet Thursday and Saturday at Oakwood High School.

For the girls, Kristen Dickison won the 1,600 (5:56.44) and Rachel Thompson was second (5:57.7), and the same duo was also one-two in the 800 with Dickison winning (2:31.88) and Thompson second (2:33.21). Morgan Grudich won the long jump (17-3.5) and Ellie Cooper was fourth (15-9.75). Grudich also won the 100 hurdles (16.5 seconds) and Ally Lyons was fourth (17.43 seconds). Madelyn Johnson won the 400 (1:01.47) and 200 (27.13 seconds) and was second in the 100 (13.49 seconds), with Cooper finishing fourth in the 100 (13.86 seconds). In the 300 hurdles, Grudich was third (49.8 seconds) and Lyons was fourth (50.88 seconds). In the 3,200, Sophie Meredith won (12:47.24) and Kyli Parsons was second (13:05.83). In the high jump, Lyons won (5-1) and Allison Freisthler was second (4-8). Emily Barker was fourth in the pole vault (7-0). The 4×800 relay team won (10:18.02), as did the 4×200 relay (1:51.73) and the 4×400 relay (4:22.21). The 4×100 team was third (54.95 seconds).

For the boys, Mason Gooslin won the discus (125-9). Carter Tinnerman won the pole vault (11-0) and Tim Artz was third (10-6). Dalton Hetzler won the 400 (52.11 seconds) and was fourth in the 200 (24.03 seconds). In the long jump, A.J. Lovin was second (19-10.5) and Hetzler was third (19-10). Lovin was fourth in the 100 (11.83 seconds). Chris Miller was fourth in the 800 (2:05.29). The 4×800 relay team was second (8:42.02), the 4×400 team was second (3:37.98) and the 4×200 team was third (1:37.59).

• NWCC

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls rolled to the Northwest Central Conference title, while the Lehman boys finished seventh at the NWCC meet Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Lindsey Magoteaux led the Lady Cavaliers, sweeping the 100, 13,33; 200, 27.14; and long jump, 16-5; and teaming with Ella Monnin, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland to win the 400 relay in a meet record time of 51.74.

Maria Schmiesing swept the 800, 2:35.96 and 1,600, 5:54.14.

Also winning were McFarland, 100 hurdles, 17.39; McIver, 300 hurdles, 49.25; the 800 relay (Ella Monnin, McIver, Olivia Monnin, McFarland), 1:52.58; and the 3,200 relay (Colleen O’Leary, Sophia Flood, Agnes Schmiesing, Maria Schmiesing), 10:47.44.

Finishing second were Olivia Monnin, 400, 67.18; Ella Monnin, 300 hurdles, 49.83; McIver, 200, 27.54; McFarland, long jump, 14-2 1-4; and the 1,600 relay (Agnes Schmiesing, Olivia Monnin, O’Leary, Maria Schmiesing), 4:33.16.

Taking third were Agnes Schmiesing, 800, 2:50.45 and 1,600, 6:2.76; Flood, 3,200, 14:33.80.

Finishing fourth were O’Leary, 400, 69.13; Magdalene Bezy, 3,200, 14:44.77.

For the boys, Brendan O’Leary was second in the 110 hurdles, 17.93 and third in the 300 hurdles, 43.23 and fourth in the 200, 24.72.

The 1,600 relay (Scott Petersen, Chris Goettemoeller, O’Leary, Noah Young took third in the 1,600 relay, 3:49.08; while Young was fourth in the 400, 55.29.

• MBC

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian’s boys and girls were both third at the Metro Buckeye Conference meet Saturday at Cedarville University, with the boys scoring 85 points and the girls scoring 84 points.

For the boys, Jalen Hudgins won the 100 (11.64 seconds), the 200 (23.48 seconds) and the long jump (19-1.75). Robert Ventura won the 1,600 (4:57.37) and 800 (2:10.65). Nick Pratt won the 3,200 (10:57.96). Lucas Ruffing was third in the discus (110-3). The 4×800 relay won (9:01.54).

For the girls, Kenley Blake won the 100 (13.47 seconds) and Kristen Rodrigues was fourth (14 seconds). Gracie Glaser won the 1,600 (5:41.89) and 3,200 (12:44.76). Blake also won the high jump (5-0) and was second in the 200 (28.35 seconds). Elizabeth Deal won the long jump (16-2.5). Katie Townsend was fourth in the discus (64-1). The 4×100 relay team was second (55.42 seconds) and the 4×200 relay team was third (2:04).

