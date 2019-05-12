Gee, it went in hole; another Hostetter family ace; PCC and Echo Hills golf news

Staff Reports

Two local golfers recently recorded hole-in-ones in Piqua.

At Piqua Country Club, Brittany Gee used a driver to ace the 133-yard seventh hole.

At Echo Hills, another of Ken Hostetter’s sons joined the hole-in-one club.

Brandon Hostetter used a gap wedge on the 144-yard seventh hole.

Witnessing the ace were Bengals fan Dennis Bradley (maybe they can learn something), Travis Karn and Mick Leffel.

Brandon is still behind his brother Brock for aces in the family after his first.

Ken has yet to even birdie a par three.

PCC

Gee, Keister

tie for first

In the Ladies Introductory League at Piqua Country Club, Brittany Gee and Rhonda Keister tied with 18 points each.

Finkes takes

low gross honors

In the 18-hole league at Piqua Country Club, Sandy Finkes was low gross.

Tying for low net were Trish Bradley and Marty Dale.

Cains win

Sunset Golf

In the nine-hole Shamble scramble at Piqua Country Club, Bob and Connie Cain took first.

Tying for second were Rudy and Rhonda Keister and Rob and Connie Shoenfelt.

ECHO HILLS

Bucc Boosters

outing in June

The Covington Bucc Boosters golf scramble will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Echo Hills on June 22.

The tournament is limited to the first 25 teams.

The format provides sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and individuals to help support Covington Athletics. The format is a 4-person best ball format.

Our goal is to make this scramble unique and memorable and raise money to help support Covington athletics at the same

time.

There will be lots of prizes, good food, and some specialty holes, incorporating other sports, that you wouldn’t normally find at a golf scramble.

Entry and sponsorship details are available at https://www.facebook.com/BuccBoosters.

For additional information please contact Bob or Glen at bobsupinger@gmail.com or glenrh1@yahoo.com.

Robbins cards

34 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 34.

Brian Deal was second with 35 and tying for third with 37 were Ron Pearson and Brandon Hostetter.

Mick Karn was low net with 29.

Jonathan Lowe was second with 31.

Tying for third with 33 were Matt Davis and Sanfee Dunn.

STANDINGS

Hank’s Place 21.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 17.5

Jenning’s Construction 17

A.R.M.S. Inc. 17

Brownlee – Wray 16.5

Gisco 16.5

Hemm’s Glass 15

Erwin Distributing 14.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 14

Classic Concrete 13.5

Winnsupply Of Piqua 12.5

Davis Meats 12.5

Robbins cards

34 at Echo Hills

In a preview for Thursday, Brian Robbins also was low gross in the Wednesday Industrial League with 34.

Doug Harter and Mike Butsch tied for second with 40.

Don Larger was low net with 33.

Tying for second with 34 were Bryan Butsch, Tim Tyler, Chris Carlson and Dave Cox.

STANDINGS

Unity National Bank 22.5

Long Shots 21

Paul Sherry Chrysler 17

Joe Thoma Jewelers 16.5

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 16

Hartzell Buffaloes 13

Smitty’s Bike Shop 12

Francis Office Supply 11.5

Murray Properties 11.5

Isenhouer cards

53 at Echo Hills

Kathie Isenhouer was low gross in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills.

Delma Grissom was second with 55.

Karen Nickol was low net with 38 and Linda Willis was second with 39.

Gail Brandewie was low putts with 16 and Renie Huffman was second with 17.