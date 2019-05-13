D-Day augmented reality display opens at AF Museum

Russ Martin, right, and his wife Mary, of Grove City, are among the first visitors to the National Museum of the United States Air Force to tour the newly-opened D-Day 75th Anniversary display at the museum The augmented reality display, the first of its kind in the United States, takes visitors on a virtual tour of one of the D-Day landing zones in Normandy. Guests can rent hand-held devices and follow paratroopers from their exiting their Troy, Ohio-built WACO gliders and C-47s to the very spot where they landed behind the lines.The display opened on Monday and will be open through the end of this year.

