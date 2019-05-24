Troy Memorial Stadium grass being prepped for renovation projects

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — City of Troy residents and sports fans may have noticed something unusual with the field at Troy Memorial Stadium in the last month. The field is not its usual plush, deep-green color that we are accustomed to seeing this time of year.

Rumors around town about the reasons for the dead grass have ranged from senior class prank to fungal infestation. None of the rumors are true — the dead grass on the game field is intentional preparation for renovation projects in the stadium.

Beginning the week after Memorial Day, two major projects will be taking place inside Troy Memorial Stadium. The first project will involve the installation of a new grass field by the Mercer Group. Under the watchful eye of Ted and Troy Mercer, the Mercer Group will spend the better part of June roto-tilling and laser grading the field in preparation for the installation of Kentucky bluegrass sod, adding artificial turf to the team bench areas and installing new sprinkler heads. The work for this project was made possible thanks to the generosity of Thomas and Patricia Robinson.

The second project will involve the removal of the existing surface of the eight-lane track, high jump area, long jump and pole vault runways and replacing it with a new polyurethane surface. The current surface is 25 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy by at least five years. Beynon Sports will be handling this project that will take the entire summer to complete. After the current surfaces have been removed, a concrete curb will be poured around the entire inside perimeter of the track. The existing asphalt base will be milled down and top coated with a new layer of asphalt, and the new surface which contains an elastic base force reduction layer and the elastic wear layer will be poured in several phases. This state-of-the-art surface is designed for optimal shock absorbency for daily training and generates the resiliency and energy athletes need to propel them forward. This surface has been installed at most Big 10, SEC and PAC 12 Universities and at Olympic Training Centers and venues around the world. The new surface will be a bright red color with gray exchange zones.