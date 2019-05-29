Newton HS announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

For the Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Athletic Department along with the Newton Hall of Fame Committee and Newton Local Schools are honored to announce the Newton Athletics’ Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The third annual class of the Newton Athletics’ Hall of Fame consists of Charles Price, Kirk Kadel, Ray “Butch” Shook, and the 1968-69 Boys’ Basketball team.

They will be inducted on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:30pm during a banquet and ceremony that will take place at Newton High School. After the induction ceremony they will be presented to the community at the high school boys basketball game.

• Charles Price

High school boys basketball coach from 1954-1959, overall record of 55-43

• Kirk Kadel

High school softball coach from 1998-2015, over 400 career wins, head coach of the 2010 Division IV softball state champions, assistant coach of the 1995 D-III softball state runner-up and the 1994 D-III softball state Final Four team.

• Ray “Butch” Shook

Class of 1968, was an outstanding two-sport athlete. He excelled in basketball and baseball.

He was an all-around basketball player who still holds the school record for most assists in a game with 17.

He was one of the best pitchers in the area during his career at Newton. He played basketball at Grace College for four years and was team captain his junior and senior years.

• 1968-69 Boys Basketball Team

Overall record 20-3, fifth-best winning percentage in school history.

Head coach – Louis Haubner.

Assistant coach – Gary Grove.

Players — Dave Thompson, Joe Deeter, Doug Netzley, Tom Tilton, Sam Roetter, Doug Christian, Ned Diers, Jack Coate, Jim Weaver, Dave Bradley, Gary Sleppy.