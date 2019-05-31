Newton’s Stine advances in hurdles

By Rob Kiser

COLUMBUS — Newton sophomore Cameron Stine was coming off another big day in the hurdles Friday morning at the Division III state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

But, as always, his thoughts were with his team.

“I am just really happy to see how good of a season we have had as a team,” Stine said. “I dropped the baton in the 800 relay, so I had to pick my head up after that. Our 400 relay just missed qualifying for finals. I just have to try and do everything I can as an individual and hopefully Dawson (Hildebrand) will score a lot of points in the throws for us.”

A year ago, Stine qualified in the 110 hurdles but did not make finals.

On Friday, he had the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles, 15.06; and fifth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles, 40.14 to easily make the finals in both.

“I ran a PR (school record) in the 110s,” Stine said. “I am really excited about the 300s. I didn’t even make it to state last year in that event, and now I am in the finals.”

The Newton 400 relay (Josh Ecklebarger, Jack Ballard, Brady McClish, Ethan Cook) had the 12th-fastest time, 44.51; while the 800 relay (Ballard, Cook, Stine, Ecklebarger) finished 17th, 1:37.09.

Covington advanced two relays and Andrew Cates in the 400 to the finals.

Cates had the seventh-fastest time in the 400, 50.17; and teamed with Gray Harshbarger, Alex Shaffer and Cade Schmelzer for the eighth-fastest time in the 1,600 relay, 3:38.0; and ninth-fastest time in the 800 relay, 1:31.86.

Covington overcame Shaffer having to hurdle a runner down on the track in his leg of the 1,600 relay.

“Sometimes the prelims day is the toughest day,” Cates said. “We didn’t run a good race in the 4×200 and I have said all along we can take time off in the 4×400 and we can. Today was just about qualifying.”

Cates said a year’s experience at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium helped.

“I ran over here last year,” he said. “For sure (it helped). This is different from any other race we run all year.”

The Lehman Catholic foursome of Ella Monnin, Rylie McIver, Olivia Monnin and Lindsey Magoteaux advanced to the finals in the 800 relay, with the sixth-fastest time of 1:46.49.

“We want to get up on the podium and get the school record,” McIver said after the race. “I thought we ran a good race today.”

Magoteaux agreed.

“We are only a couple tenths of a second from the record,” Magoteaux said. “That is definitely a goal tomorrow.”

The foursome of McIver, Lauren McFarland, Olivia Monnin and Magoteaux finished 13th in 50.87 in the 400 relay and Magoteaux finished 14th in the 100 in 12.89.

