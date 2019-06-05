Local players, coach to be honored

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — A whopping 12 players, as well as one hall-of-fame-honoree coach.

This year’s Miami Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game will have a very distinct Miami County flavor to it when it is played at 7 p.m. Friday night at Centerville High School, as representatives from Troy, Piqua, Tippecanoe and Miami East will all play in the game — and Piqua head coach Bill Nees will be honored as an MVFCA Hall of Fame inductee.

Half of those Miami County representatives will come from the Troy football team, as defensive linemen Sam Jackson and Garrett Jones, running back Jaydon Culp-Bishop, tight end Spencer Klopfenstein, wide receiver Caillou Monroe and defensive back Kobe Feltner will all play in the game. After Troy’s six all-stars, Northmont boasts the most on the roster with seven selections.

They will be joined by three Piqua Indians — offensive lineman Zayne Arbogast, defensive lineman Grant Toopes and defensive back Owen Toopes — as well as Tippecanoe running back Josh Burritt and linebacker Ben Ambos and Miami East linebacker Vincent Villella.

For Troy, Jackson moved to a defensive end/linebacker hybrid this season and had a career year, piling up 168 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He collected a pile of postseason honors, including Ohio Prep Sportswriters’ Association Division II Defensive Player of the Year, Southwest District D-II Defensive Player of the Year and the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named to the USA Today’s All-USA Ohio Football team.

Culp-Bishop had a historic season running the football for the Trojans, piling up 2,457 yards — the second-best single-season yardage total in Troy High School history — and 38 touchdowns on 281 carries, as well as adding two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He also joined Jackson on the All-Ohio first team. Klopfenstein, who was named All-Ohio special mention, had 30 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown during the season, Feltner finished the year with 53 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble, Jones had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a blocked punt, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries and Monroe had 14 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant Toopes had 45 tackles for Piqua, as well as 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Owen Toopes was the Indians’ leading receiver, making 27 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and Arbogast was a second team All-GWOC American League selection as an offensive lineman.

Ambos was Tippecanoe’s leading tackler this season with 80, along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. And Burritt was the Red Devils’ leading ball carrier, rushing for 1,000 yards on 99 attempts with eight touchdowns.

Miami East’s Villella earned All-Ohio honors this season and finished with 74 tackles, one for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

Nees will enter the MVFCA Hall of Fame in a class of six inductees, including Jerry Wasserman and Jerry Karkrader, a legend nominee, as well as assistant coaches Steve Woods, Tom Adams and Roosevelt Mukes.

Nees has coached the Piqua Indians for seven seasons, going 195-100 overall, including a 17-9 postseason record that includes a state runner-up finish in 2000 and a Division II state championship in 2006.

Beginning in 1975, the game is the MVFCA’s largest fundraiser each season. The game has been hosted at seven different locations throughout the years, with Centerville becoming its home in 2015.

Last year’s game — which featured seven players from Miami County football teams playing for the North — was cut short by inclement weather, with lightning stopping play early in the second quarter. The North led 13-7 in the second quarter at the time of its cancellation.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Sam Jackson will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_LAST-SAM-JACKSON-TACKLE-1-1.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Sam Jackson will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Owen Toopes will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_101918mju_fb_phs_15-1.jpg Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Owen Toopes will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_culp-bishop-outruns-bison-d-1.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Miami East’s Vincent Villella will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_091418jb_me_vincentvillella-1.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Miami East’s Vincent Villella will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Josh Burritt will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_092818lw_tipp_joshburritt-1.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe’s Josh Burritt will play in Friday’s MVFCA North-South All-Star Game at Centerville High School.