Creamer to take over as Tippecanoe Athletic Director

Staff Reports

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has announced the hiring of a new athletic director pending Board of Education approval later this month. Kregg Creamer, athletic director at Dixie High School in New Lebanon, was introduced at Wednesday evening’s BOE work session.

Creamer said he can’t put his excitement into words. “I am thrilled for the new challenges and this new chapter in my professional life,” he said. “My wife and I are looking forward to being a part of such an exceptional district.”

Creamer is a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, and he completed graduate work at the University of Dayton.

He brings a wealth of professional experience to the position including 14 years as a classroom teacher, 16 years as a varsity head coach, and nine years as an athletic director. He has coached four sports.

Tippecanoe High School principal Steve Verhoff said, “We are eager to have Kregg lead our athletic department. He is well respected in the Miami Valley area and across the state. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the district.”

As an outsider looking in, Creamer has long valued Tipp City Schools and admired the district’s tradition of excellence.

“This is something I very much wanted to be a part of as the athletic director,” he said.

He looks forward to starting the job and meeting coaches, students, colleagues, parents, volunteers, and community supporters so he can begin building relationships.

Creamer believes in “proactive communications that is intentional, honest and consistent.” He also prides himself on what he calls the “four Cs” for student athletes: character building, classroom commitment, competitive excellence, and community service.

Creamer will replace J.D. Foust, who served as Tippecanoe’s athletic director since 2016 before announcing in April that he would be leaving in the fall to become Middletown High School’s athletic director.

With Board of Education approval on June 24, Creamer’s appointment is effective Aug. 1.