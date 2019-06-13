Piqua, Milton-Union, Bethel football all to move up a Division in 2019

By Rob Kiser

When the 2019 football season gets underway, three Miami County football schools will be competing in different divisions.

Piqua, Milton-Union and Bethel all moved up one division, the OHSAA announced recently.

Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy will begin their first year of competition in the Miami Valley League after leaving the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Piqua moved up to Division II and will join Troy in Region 7.

Also competing for the eight playoff berths in that region are Anthony Wayne, Big Walnut, Toledo Central Catholic, Oregon Clay, Dublin Scioto, Fremont Ross, Pataskala Licking Heights, Lima Senior, Marion Harding, Columbus Mifflin, Mount Vernon, Columbus Northland, Lewis Center Olentangy, Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Sidney, Holland Springfield, Toledo St. Francis DeSales, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, Sylvania Northview, Sylvania Southview, Toledo Waite, Pataskala Watkins Memorial, Westerville South, Columbus Whetstone and Worthington Kilboourne.

Tippecanoe remains in Division III, Region 12.

Joining them in Region 12 are Cincinnati Aiken, Kettering Alter, Hamilton Badin, Belmont, Middletown Fenwick, Vandalia-Butler, Carroll, Celina, Chaminade-Julienne, Dunbar, Elida, Franklin, Goshen, Greenville, Cincinnati Hughes, Monroe, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, New Richmond, Cincinnati Northwest, Hamilton Ross, Lima Shawnee, St. Marys, Taylor, Trotwood-Madison, Wapakoneta and Cincinnati Woodward.

Milton-Union, in its final year in the SWBL before joining the Three Rivers Conference, moves up to Division IV, Region 16.

Also competing in that region will be Cincinnati McNicholas, Batavia, Ben Logan, Bethel-Tate, Clinton-Massie, Eaton, Graham Hillsboro, Cincinnati Indian Hill, Kenton, Kenton Ridge, Greenfield McClain, Northridge, Northwestern, Norwood, Oakwood, Ponitz Career Tech, Roger Bacon, Cincinnati Shroder, Thurgood Marshall, Urbana, Valley View, Washington Courthouse Washington, Waynesville and Wyoming.

Bethel moves up to Division V, Region 20 and will be joined there by Miami East. Both schools are in the final year of the CCC, before joining the Three Rivers Conference in 2020.

Also in Region 20 will be Blanchester, Brookville, Carlisle, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Clark Montessori, Clermont Northeastern, East Clinton, Finneytown, Greenon, Indian Lake, Madeira, Middletown Madison, Madison Plains, Cincinnati Mariemont, Meadowdale, North College Hill, Preble Shawnee, Cincinnati Purcell-Marian, Reading, Springfield Shawnee, Summit Country Day, Cincinnati Taft, Versailles, West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem.

Covington and Troy Christian will compete in Division VI, Region 24.

Covington is in its final year in the CCC and Troy Christian is in its final year in the MBC, with both joining the Three Rivers Conference in 2020.

Also in Region 24 are Frankfort Adena, Africentric Early College, Arcanum, Cincinnati Country Day, Coal Grove Dawson Bryant, Dayton Christian, Cincinnati Deer Park, Dixie, Milford Center Fairbanks, Fayetteville Perry, Columbus Grandview Heights, Greeneview, Chillicothe Huntington, James N Gambill Motenssori, Mechanicsburg, National Trail, Northeastern, Bainbridge Paint Valley, Cincinnati River View East Academy, Chillicothe Southeastern, Triad, Lucasville Valley, Williamsburg and Worthington Christian.

Competing in Division VII, Region 28 are Bradford and Lehman Catholic.

Bradford is in its final year in the CCC before joining the Western Ohio Athletic Conference in 2020.

Lehman Catholic is in its final year in the NWCC, before joining the Three Rivers Conference in 2020.

Also in Region 28 are Ansonia, Catholic Central, Cedarville, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Fort Loramie, Hardin Northern, Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy, Dayton Jefferson, Lockland, Marion Local, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Mississinawa Valley, New Bremen, New Miami, Lima Perry, Morral Ridgedale, Ridgemont, Riverside, South Charleston Southeastern, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, Delphos St. John’s, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, Twin Valley South, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen.

Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East will remain in Division V for the 2019 football season, while Covington will remain in Division VI. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_092818jb_cov_gagekerrigan_me_coltfrazier-2.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East will remain in Division V for the 2019 football season, while Covington will remain in Division VI. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Photo Milton-Union football will move up to Division IV for the 2019 football season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_101918jb_mu_jakeswafford-2.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Photo Milton-Union football will move up to Division IV for the 2019 football season. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler will both compete in Division III in the 2019 football season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_102618jb_tipp_cadebeam-2.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler will both compete in Division III in the 2019 football season. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Photo Piqua and Troy football teams will both compete in Division II, Region 7 in the 2019 season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_102618lw_troy_blakeburton-2.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Photo Piqua and Troy football teams will both compete in Division II, Region 7 in the 2019 season.