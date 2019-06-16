River rescue on Great Miami River

TROY — A pair of young men playing near the dam on a rain-swollen Great Miami River found themselves in trouble on Sunday.

Callers to Miami County 911 told dispatchers that a pair of men were in the river near the dam and unable to get out, shortly before 4 p.m.

Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department responded to the scene, covering both banks of the river, near the dam. The fire department brought rescue boats to the scene and, as a precaution, requested the Piqua Fire Department water rescue team to respond.

As Troy firefighters arrived on the scene, it was reported that one of the men had managed to swim to safety but the other was holding onto a limb in swift water and was growing weaker.

A boat team from Troy was able to reach the stranded man, put him into the boat, and bring him safely back to dry land. He had been in the water some 20 minutes.

The subject was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

A Troy Fire Department shore team member watches as a boat team approaches the river bank of the Great Miami River south of the dam in Troy on Sunday following the rescue of a person who fell into the river. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_061619mju_tfd_riverrescue1.jpg A Troy Fire Department shore team member watches as a boat team approaches the river bank of the Great Miami River south of the dam in Troy on Sunday following the rescue of a person who fell into the river. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Troy Fire Department boat team makes their way to shore at Miami Shores Golf Course following a river rescue on near the dam on the Great Miami River in Troy on Sunday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_061619mju_tfd_riverrescue2.jpg A Troy Fire Department boat team makes their way to shore at Miami Shores Golf Course following a river rescue on near the dam on the Great Miami River in Troy on Sunday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from Troy assist a man that needed rescued from the Great Miami River in Troy on Sunday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_061619mju_tfd_riverrescue3.jpg Firefighters from Troy assist a man that needed rescued from the Great Miami River in Troy on Sunday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy firefighters assist a near-drowning subject as they wait on a stretcher at Miami Shores on Sunday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_061619mju_tfd_riverrescue4.jpg Troy firefighters assist a near-drowning subject as they wait on a stretcher at Miami Shores on Sunday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

