Claiming their parting gifts

MIAMI COUNTY — Three Miami County teams said goodbye to the Greater Western Ohio Conference for good at the end of the spring season.

They took some mementos on their way out, too.

Troy collected three Athlete of the Year and two Coach of the Year awards and Tippecanoe added one Athlete of the Year award when the All-GWOC teams were announced as the Trojans, Red Devils and Piqua Indians completed their final season as members of the league.

The American North and South Divisions, minus Trotwood, will all leave the GWOC and compete in the newly-formed Miami Valley League when the fall season begins.

• Girls Track and Field

Troy’s Lenea Browder capped off her junior season with a pair of state titles.

Along the way, she and the Troy girls team also dominated the GWOC, winning its ninth straight GWOC American North Division championship and claiming the overall GWOC title for only the second time, the first coming in 2017.

The Trojans swept the top honors in their division as Browder was named the GWOC American North Division Field Athlete of the Year, senior Olivia Tyre was named the Track Athlete of the Year and coach Kurt Snyder was named Coach of the Year. It was Browder’s third straight Athlete of the Year award and Snyder’s eighth Coach of the Year award in the past nine seasons — no winner was listed in 2012.

All-GWOC American League first team honorees were: Browder (shot put and discus), Dinah Gigandet (1,600 and 3,200), Hannah Falknor (200), the 4×800 relay team of Tyre, Gigandet, Emma Kennett and Katie Castaneda, the 4×200 team of Falknor, Annah Stanley, Brennah Hutchinson and Kiersten Franklin, the 4×100 team of Stanley, Franklin, Laura Borchers and Evelyn Plunkett and the 4×400 team of Hutchinson, Falknor, Katie Lord and Alekhya Gollamudi.

Troy’s second team honorees were: Tyre (800, 1,600 and 3,200), Stanley (long jump), Kathryn Cade (discus), Hallie Westmeyer (high jump), Jessica Goodwin (100 hurdles), Lord (300 hurdles) and Franklin (200). Sophie Fong (pole vault) and Falknor (400) both earned special mention.

Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas earned one first team (400) and one second team (100) selection. The 4×400 relay team of Nicholas, Colleen Cox, Ellie Jones and Rakaela Smith earned special mention.

For Tippecanoe’s girls, the 4×800 relay team of Katie Taylor, Jillian Brown, Tori Prenger and Mackenzie Dix earned a second team selection, and Taylor also earned special mention (1,600).

• Tennis

The Troy tennis team, in winning its fourth straight GWOC American North Division title, swept top honors in the division as Nathan Kleptz was named the Athlete of the Year and Mark Goldner was named Coach of the Year. It was the second straight Coach of the Year award for Goldner and third in the last four years.

Kleptz also earned a spot on the first team alongside Jackson Goodall and the doubles team of Sean Dippold and Noah George. The doubles team of Henry Johnston and Spencer Short earned second team honors, and Genki Masunaga earned special mention.

For Tippecanoe, the doubles team of Levi Berning and David Shininger earned first team honors, Colin Achterberg and Christopher Nichols both earned spots on the second team and Blake Moran earned special mention.

For Piqua, Cael Barr and Jackson Elliott both earned special mention.

• Baseball

Tippecanoe senior pitcher Kenten Egbert was named the GWOC American North Athlete of the Year in baseball this season, as well as earning a spot on the all-conference team.

Egbert, Cade Beam and C.J. Miller all earned spots on the All-GWOC American League first team, while Jonny Baileys, Matt Salmon and Ian Yunker earned spots on the second team.

For Troy, Cole Brogan and Jacob Adams both earned first team selections, while Austin Kendall, Braeden Snider and Caleb Fogarty earned spots on the second team.

For Piqua, Mick Karn was the lone first team selection, Owen Toopes earned a spot on the second team and Iverson Ventura and Zane Beougher earned special mention.

• Softball

The Tippecanoe Red Devils had five first team selections in softball this season: Brooke Aselage, Kayla Runyon, Corinn Siefring, Brooke Silcox and Savannah Wead. Kaitlyn Husic earned a second team selection and Kaela May and Sidney Unger both earned special mention.

For Troy, Tia Bass and Megan Malott earned first team selections, Jaiden Hunt, Erica Keenan and Josie Rohlfs all earned spots on the second team and Briana Lavender earned special mention.

For Piqua, Hannah Anderson was the lone first team selection, Kenzie Anderson, Mariah Blankenship and Kamy Trissell earned spots on the second team and Paige Hinkle and Reagan Toopes earned special mention.

• Boys Track

For Troy, Jaydon Culp-Bishop had one first team (200) and one second team (100) selection, Jesse Westmeyer (shot put) was on the first team, Spencer Klopfenstein (shot put and discus) earned two second team nods, and the 4×200 relay team of Noah Young, Caillou Monroe, Blake Burton and Lucas Henderson and the 4×800 team of Braden Coate, Austin Zonner, Keegan Potts and Josh Lovitt were both second team.

For Tippecanoe, Bryce Conley had one first team (3,200) and one second team (1,600) selection, Griffin Caldwell (long jump) earned a spot on the second team and Colton Tandy (110 hurdles), Jake Rowland (300 hurdles) and the 4×800 team of Conley, Braydon Kimmel, Noah ballard and Patrick McCaffrey earned special mention.

