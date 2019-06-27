Yunker, Brown power Troy Post 43 to win over Piqua Post 184

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA —- Troy Post 43’s Ian Yunker had a big game at the plate and on the mound as the Legends gained a split in the season series with Piqua Post 184 with an 8-2 victory Wednesday at Hardman Field.

Yunker came to the mound in relief of Elliot Selig in the home fourth inning after Piqua had tied the game 2-2 and had the bases loaded with two outs.

He got a ground out to end the threat and held Piqua scoreless the rest of the way, striking out five and walking just one in the final three innings.

Post 184’s only baserunner in that stretch was Howie Ludwig, who walked with two outs in the fifth, before being thrown out stealing.

Yunker also drove in three runs in his final two at bats, finishing 2-for-4 for the game.

Troy took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Noah Brown, who was 4-for-4 with three doubles, had a one-out double and Jacob Francis walked.

With two outs, Yunker drilled a single and Brown scored to make it 3-2.

Troy then broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh.

Again, Brown had a one-out double.

On Jacob Francis’ fielder’s choice, Brown appeared to be caught between second and third. But, he was able to avoid the tag and get back to second safely.

After a sacrifice bunt by Brandon Wilson, Yunker drilled a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 5-2.

After a walk to Zach Seagraves, one run scored when Sealig reached on an error and after Iverson Ventura relieved Piqua starter Garrett Toops, Austin Kendall drilled a two-run single to cap the rally and make the final score 8-2.

The game had started with Troy scoring two runs in its first at bat.

After Andy Wargo walked, Brown doubled to put runners on second and third.

Jacob Francis then hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

Wargo beat thrown home and when the throw was over catcher Jake Trent’s head, Brown hustled home to make it 2-0.

Wilson added a single, before Toops got a double-play to end the inning.

Piqua was able to tie the game in the third.

Levi Godwin started the inning with a single and Ludwig and Will Eversole both walked to load the bases.

Godwin scored on Logan Evans double-play ball and Jake Trent followed with a RBI single to make it 2-2.

After two walks to load the bases, Yunker entered the game to get the ground out to end the threat and he shut down Piqua the rest of the way.

Sealig and Yunker combined on a two-hitter for Troy, striking out seven and walking four.

Toops and Ventura combined on a nine-hitter for Piqua, striking out two, walking five and hitting one batter.

