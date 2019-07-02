Troy Post 43 takes 3rd at Lancaster, routs Van Wert

By Josh Brown

LANCASTER/TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends finished third at the Lancaster Post 11 Classic tournament over the weekend, holding off a tough Coshocton team 5-3 in Sunday’s consolation round. The Legends then took care of business Monday against Van Wert in a makeup game, cruising to a 10-0 run-rule win.

Troy (13-15-1) began pool play at the Lancaster Post 11 Classic Thursday with a pair of games, routing Utica Post 92 12-1 but then falling to host Lancaster in a narrow 3-2 loss. Troy then closed out pool play with an 11-3 loss at the hands of Cambridge Post 84 on Friday, taking third in its pool and setting up Sunday’s matchup against Coshocton.

Coshocton jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings thanks to a two-run homer by Tyler Ryan in the home second.

“Ryan is possible the best hitter I’ve seen in two or three years,” Troy Post 43 coach Frosty Brown said. “He opened the game with a 360-foot line double, and then he hit a towering two-run homer in the second. So obviously, he was the guy we needed to avoid later in the game.”

The Legends did just that, too, as Ryan finished with two of Coshocton’s three hits and scored two of their three runs in the game — all in those first two innings. Starter Ian Gengler gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits and two walks in two innings.

Ian Yunker came on in relief in the third and shut down Coshocton from there, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five to get the win. The Legends then got a run in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1 and, still trailing by that score in the top of the seventh, put together a four-run rally to win it.

Zach Seagraves got things started with a one-out single in the seventh, Kyle Evans followed with a single and Elliot Seelig hit an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Andy Wargo tied the score with another RBI single, and — with the bases loaded and two outs — Brandon Wilson came through with a clutch two-run single for the game-winning hit.

Monday, the Legends returned home for a makeup game against Van Wert, with Seelig pitching all six innings in the 10-0 win.

“We scored four in the first, took advantage of a couple of walks and two errors and some very good safety squeezes to take the lead,” Brown said. “We lashed out nine hits on the night and used the bunting game.”

Evans and Wilson each had two hits on the night to lead the offense.

Troy Post 43 will remain busy for the forseeable future, too. Tuesday night, the team hosted Sidney Legion in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Legends then travel to Van Wert Wednesday and then begin play in the Grady’s Invitational Thursday with a pair of games against the Cincinnati Thunder and Columbus Jammers at Athletes in Action Field in Xenia.

“We are in a long stretch of games right now because of makeups due to early-season rainouts,” Brown said.

