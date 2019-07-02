Frydell signups closing soon

By Josh Brown

TROY — Time to sign up for the Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament is quickly running out.

The final day to sign up for this year’s Frydell Tournament is Friday. The tournament itself will be held July 10-13 at Troy Community Park and offers singles and doubles brackets for both boys and girls with age groups for 12u, 14u, 16u and 18u players, as well as potentially a mixed doubles bracket, though some players could be merged into other brackets depending on the number of players that end up signing up for each.

The tournament, which began in the 1970s under another name and took on the Frydell name in the 1990s to honor a prominent local recreational tennis figure, is open to all boys and girls age 18 and under, and it is the last public court tournament with a t-shirt and backdraw. The cost of entry is $10 per bracket and guarantees players two matches thanks to the backdraw in each bracket. Entry forms can be picked up at Hobart Arena, both Miami County YMCAs and Schroeder Tennis Center, or online at troyohio.gov/459/programs, and they can be emailed to donna.chavis@troyohio.gov or mailed to the Troy Rec Department, 255 Adams St., Troy, OH, 45373.

And with the way the weather has behaved in late spring heading into summer, tournament director Dave Moore is hoping for clear skies once the Frydell begins.

“We’re sure hoping for good weather. That’s the No. 1 priority,” Moore said. “We’re interested in getting as many kids into the tournament as possible, too.

“Right now, we have probably about 20 kids registered, but this is the last week for registrations — and that’s usually the time we get most of our players, too. It’s that big rush to the deadline.”

Last year’s tournament saw roughly 40 players compete, with plenty of familiar faces from the area’s varsity tennis teams participating.

The team of Shane Essick and John Wehrkamp — who both had just graduated from the Troy tennis team — won the boys 18u doubles championship. Milton-Union’s Nick Brumbaugh held off Noah George in the boys 18u singles championship — Brumbaugh is a former Division II state qualifier for the Bulldogs, while George went on to play for Troy’s varsity team this past spring. Kessler Hackenberger added a championship in the boys 14u bracket.

On the girls side, Butler’s Xia Lin defeated Milton-Union’s Hannah Fugate in the 18u singles bracket, while Fugate and fellow Bulldog Meredith Fitch won the 18u girls doubles title, defeating Lin and Jo Velasco. And in the mixed doubles bracket, Tippecanoe’s Amelia Zweizig teamed up with George to defeat Eliza Zweizig and Aaron Davis.

After running the tournament for so many years, Moore knows many of the issues that can arise when it comes to scheduling matches, and he is willing to work with players should it be necessary.

“We try to work around problems we may have with certain days of the week,” Moore said. “We try to schedule kids’ matches for times that they can play. We try to accommodate them, should they have summer jobs to go to or should any other problems come up.”

And even though the deadline to sign up is Friday, Moore is willing to work with certain situations.

“Signups end Friday, but we will also take players’ info over the phone on Friday so long as we know they can get their materials in by Monday when we do our draw,” Moore said.

For questions or for more information, contact Moore at 937-368-2663.

