Piqua City Golf Championship Tee Times

Tee times for the first round of the Piqua City Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills are as follows:
SECOND FLIGHT
7:36 a.m. —- Rob Kiser, Marty Jackson
7:44 a.m. —- Doug Jennings, Creg Rietz, Matt Greene
FIRST FLIGHT
7:52 a.m. —- Jay Dee Denson, Tony Larger
8 a.m. —- Doug Harter, Mike Bosse
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
8:08 a.m. —- Justin Weber, Paul VanDeventer
8:16 a.m. Andrew Slusher, Chris Francis, Kasey Carter
8:24 a.m. Brian Robbins, Dave Larger, Ray Stuchell
8:32 a.m. Chris Garrity, Brian Deal, Phil Kazer