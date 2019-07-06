Weber, Kazer share lead at Piqua City Golf Championship

Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA —- Justin Weber is looking to make a little history at Piqua Country Club Sunday.

But, he will have to overcome a strong field, including co-leader Phil Kazer, who will be playing on his home course in the final round of the Piqua City Golf Championship.

Weber and Kazer share the lead after opening round 71s at Echo Hills Saturday.

“I had never heard of anybody doing that,” Weber, the reigning Troy City champion, said about winning both in the same year. “Absolutely, it is a goal. That is what I am working towards.”

Weber shot a three-under 33 on the front nine and birdie two of the last three holes to close the round.

“Yes and no,” he said about being happy with his round. “Really, I played really well. I just had a couple bad holes in the middle.”

Kazer shot a four-under 32 on the front, before coming in with a 39 on the back nine.

“I birdied three of the first four holes,” he said. “So, that was pretty good. I hit some good shots, I made a couple 15 foot putts. Then, I ran in a putt I wouldn’t expect to make.”

Kazer downplayed the advantage of playing at PCC.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said.

Andrew Slusher and Kasey Carter are both two strokes back after shooting 73,

Brian Robbins and Brian Deal are tied for fourth after carding 77s.

First Flight

Doug Harter holds a three-shot lead after carding 39 on the front nine and coming in with 44 for an 83.

Tony Larger is three shots back after round of nines of 41 and 45 for an 86.

Second Flight

Defending champion Creg Rietz and Rob Kiser shared the lead after opening round 85s.

Rietz shot 42 on the front nine before coming in with 43, while Kiser went out in 44, before parring the final five holes for a 41 on the back.

Marty Jackson is two shots back after shooting 87.