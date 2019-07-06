Post 184 opens tournament with win over Post 184 junior team

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA —- Coming off a big win over Sidney Post 217, Piqua Post 184 opened its July 4 weekend tournament with a 14-4 win over the Post 184 junior team in six innings.

Post 184 still has games with Armaloy Saturday night and Greenville Post 140 Sunday to determine who goes to the 3 p.m. championship game at Hardman Field, while the Post 184 junior team dropped to 0-2 in the tournament.

Post 184 got off to a fast start, using three infield singles to send nine batters to the plate in the first and take a 5-0 lead.

After singles by Alex Keller and Howie Ludwig, Will Eversole walked to load the bases.

Jake Trent had a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 and Jared Magoteaux and Iverson Ventura followed with RBI singles.

Another single and a fielder’s choice by Austin Rutledge capped the rally.

The junior team got on the board in the second when singles by Logan Evans, Mason Hughes and Eli Butcher produced a run.

But, Post 184 added two more runs in the second and five in the third to make it 12-1.

In the second Keller singled and came around to score on an error and Trent added a RBI single.

In the third, Keller — who was 4-for-4 —- and Ventura —- who was 3-for-4 had RBI singles.

Magoteaux, who was 3-for-4, singled and scored on a wild pitch and Post 184 was helped by several errors.

Michael Ashcraft also had a single in the rally.

Ventura pitched a three-hitter through the first three innings, striking out three.

Keller replaced him in the fourth and the junior team was able to score three runs, before Keller shut them out in the fifth and the sixth.

Carson Regula and Zavier Ludwig started the rally with singles.

Evans had a RBI double, Hughes ground scored a run and after a walk to Ethan Pohlschneider, Butcher had a RBI single before Keller had two strikeouts to end the rally.

Post 184 got one run back in the fourth to make it 13-4.

Keller singled and after a bunt single by Howie Ludwig, who was 3-for-4, Keller scored on a wild pitch.

Hughes relieved Regula in the fifth and pitched a shutout inning, before Post 184 scored a run in the sixth to make the final 14-4.