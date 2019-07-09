Posted on by

Celebrating our Independence

Miami County style

A trio of runners stretch before Thursdays Free the Mind, Anchor the Soul Suicide Prevention run in West Milton

Matt Strayer and his son Beau, 5 of Troy play pass on Prouty Plaza as they wait on the Troy Fourth of July Parade to begin


The Troy Fourth of July parade makes its way around the public square.


Wyatt Ashbrook, 5, of Piqua gets ready to drop a disc as his brother Levi, 3, watches during Piqua 4th Fest activities in Piqua


Dayton Salsa Project performss on the main stage at 4th Fest in Downtown Piqua


Ava Lowry, 6, of Tipp City enjoys some cotton candy at the West Milton Park on the 4th.


West Milton 4th of July fireworks


