Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament underway

TROY — The annual Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament played at Troy City Park got underway Wednesday.

Results were as follows:

BOYS

SINGLES

12-14

Nick Von Krosigh defeated Go Okuno 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the championship match at 9 a.m. Friday.

Aiden Yeager defeated Noah Willoughby 6-0, 6-0 to advance to a semifinal match with Ben Iddings at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Okuno and Willoughby will play in the back draw.

16-18

Sho Okuno, Jackson Goodall, Kessler Hackenberger and Luke Blake all advance to Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinals.

Okuno defeated Sean Dippold 6-0, 6-0; Goodall defeated Joshua Galloway 6-2, 6-0; Hackenberger defeated Sam Gilardi 6-2, 6-1; and Blake defeated Spencer Short 6-0, 6-4.

Okuno will play Goodall Thursday and Hackenberger will play Blake.

In back draw matches at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dippold will play Galloway and Gilardi will face Short.

DOUBLES

Iddings and Van Krosigh pulled out an exciting first set in defeating Josh and Isaac Partee 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. championship match.

In a semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday, Goodall and Dippold will play Sho Okuno and Go Okuno.

GIRLS

SINGLES

12-14

Celeste Hartings had a bye into the semifinals, while Josie Remick, Maci Yeager and Nina Short all advanced with wins.

Remick defeated Katie Bertke 6-0, 6-3; Yeager defeated Katy Shults 6-2, 4-1 default and Short defeated Ashley Haley 6-2, 6-1.

Remick will play Yeager and Short will play Hartings at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bertke will play Schultz in the back draw at 9:40 a.m.

16-18

Kit Wolke advanced to the semifinals, while Emily Marchal, Mizu Sakumoto, Izzy King, Leah Fraker and Dakota Schroeder all advanced to the quarterfinals.

Wolke defeated Natalie Milligan 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Marchal defeated Mackenzie Nosker 6-2, 6-0; Sakumoto defeated Taylor Kaster 7-5, 6-3; King defeated Lilian McDowell 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; Fraker defeated Danielle Robbins 6-0, 6-0; Schroeder defeated Isabel Haley 6-0, 6-0.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Marchal will play Hannah Fugate, who had a bye; and Fraker will play Schroeder.

Sakumoto and King will play at 10:30 a.m.

In the back draw, Nosker and Milligan and Haley and McDowell will play at 9 a.m.; while Kaster and Robbins will play at 10:30 a.m.

DOUBLES

Meredith Fitch and Fugate will play Yeager and Fraker for the title at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Fitch and Fugate defeated King and Arabella Partee 6-1, 6-2; while Yeager and Fraker defeated Romnick and Katie Bertke 6-2, 6-2.

King and Partee will play Rominick and Bertke at third-place match at 1 p.m. Thursday.