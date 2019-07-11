A-Mazing 100th anniversary celebration

A specialized cutter from Precision Maze, in Missouri, top right, cuts out the corn maze at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve on Thursday. The operator, using a GPS-guided cutter on a skid-loader took most of two days to cut the maze. This year’s maze is sponsored by the Miami County Farm Bureau who are celebrating their 100th anniversary. The maze will be open to the public during Fall Farm Fest on October 12-13. The maze will also be available to rent for private events

