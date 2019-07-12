Goodall, Dippold double fun at Frydell Junior tourney

By Rob Kiser

TROY — There was no question about the most fun match of the tournament at the Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament.

That came in the boys doubles finals, when heavily favored Jackson Goodall and Sean Dippold took on the much younger and smaller Nick Von Krosigk and Ben Stebbins.

There were smiles all around and it was very competitive before Goodall and Dippold came away with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

“It was just a lot of fun,” Goodall said.

An example came on a point with Goodall and Von Krosigk volleying at the net.

“It was late in the first set or early in the second set,” Goodall said. “Nick’s partner (Ben Stebbins) had hit a ball to me at the net and I volleyed it over to Nick. I looked at Nick and said, ‘Let’s keep this going.’ And we did for quite awhile.”

After the opening set, Goodall and Dippold seemed like they were in control.

“I told Sean (Dippold), maybe we should tone it down a little,” Goodall said.

But, at 4-1 in the second set, Von Krosigk and Stebbins got a break and held serve to make it 4-3 and had break points on Goodall to even the set.

“We were getting a little nervous and tired,” Dippold said. “They were running me more. I was like, ‘Oh crap.”

But, Jackson and Goodall then won the next two games to end the match.

“This was really the first time we had played doubles together,” Dippold said.

They had beaten Go and Sho Okuna in the semifnals.

“That was another tough match,” Goodall said. “They pushed us.”

In the doubles back draw, the Okuno’s defeated Josh and Isaac Partee 6-1, 6-4.

After the 18-and-under singles final, Goodall couldn’t pass up the opportunity with a good friend Luke Blake within earshot.

Goodall had just beaten Blake 6-4, 7-5 for the title.

“I was hoping this match wouldn’t be that close,” Goodall said with a smile. “I say that as Luke (Blake) is standing right there and listening. I am good friends with him and his family. So, this was a lot of fun. But, I was hoping this match wouldn’t be that close.”

Goodall, who plays for Troy High School, had won the first set 6-4, but found himself staring at a third set late in the second set.

Blake, who plays for Tippecanoe High School, was serving for the set at 5-4 before Goodall broke to even the set, then outlasted Blake in two long games to finish off the match with a 7-5 win in the second set.

“That game (at 5-5) lasted forever,” Goodall said. “I definitely didn’t want to go a third set.”

Goodall, who didn’t play last year, had opened the tournament against Sho Okuna, whose family has moved here but still goes to school in Japan.

“I beat him 6-2 in the first set,” Goodall set. “He stopped because of a sprained wrist. I probably was fortunate there, because that figured to be a really tough match. It was nice to be able to win the tournament.”

In the back draw, Spencer Short defeated Josh Galloway 6-2, 6-1.

14-and-under

Von Krosigk of Tipp City defeated Aiden Yeager of Springfield in the title match 6-4, 6-1 after finishing runnerup a yer ago.

“I hoped I would win,” Von Krosigk said. “I felt like I could coming into the tournament.”

Von Krosigk got stronger as the match went on.

“The first set, I was going for winners and missing shots,” he said. “The second set, I was more focused on keeping the ball in play and hitting good shots. I quit trying to hit winners on every shot. It feels good to win.”

In the back draw, Ben Iddings defeated Go Okuno 6-2, 6-4.

