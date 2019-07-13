Piqua football completes successful ‘phase 1’ of preseason

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

CLAYTON — Piqua wrapped up a busy week of 7-on-7s Saturday with three games at Northmont.

Earlier in the week, Piqua had 7-on-7s with Northwestern, at the Beavercreek tournament and at the Dayton tournament.

“This was a great week for us,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “We got to see a lot of different things and we got a lot of work on technique.”

On Saturday, after opening with Northmont, Piqua then played Beavercreek.

Both teams had a touchdown with Garrett Schrubb catching a 40-yard TD pass from Zane Beougher.

Josiah Medley had a leaping interception on Beavercreek’s first possession.

“Beavercreek is predominately a running team,” Nees said. “We were able to play our base defense against them. That worked out great, because our inside linebackers got a lot of reps. That was good, because usually in a passing scrimmage, your inside linebackers don’t get a lot of reps.”

The final scrimmage against Middletown was a more wide open affair.

Piqua scored six touchdowns in all and had three interceptions, while Middletown had four touchdowns and one interception.

“In a game situation, it would be different,” Nees said. “But, in a passing scrimmage, you just go with the flow.”

Middletown started on its first possession by scoring touchdowns on consecutive pass plays, but Piqua answered with two of its own.

A 13-yard pass to Tayvian Elder, set up a 21-yard pass to Jerell Lewis, who was all alone on a wheel route.

Later in the series, Ouhl hit Caron Coleman with a 26-yard TD pass.

Middletown didn’t score on its next series and Piqua answered with Zane Beougher throwing a nine-yard TD pass to Lewis.

Middletown scored two touchdowns on its next series, but Medley also had his second interception of the day and Max King ended the series with an interception.

Piqua tied it at four touchdowns when Ouhl threw a 5-yard TD pass t0 Austin Burns.

The Middies couldn’t score on their final possession, with Beougher getting an interception.

On Piqua’s final series, Beougher threw a 20-yard TD pass to Cameron Deal and 40-yard TD pass to Koeby Patton on consecutive plays.

Nees was pleased with four interceptions.

“We have a really strong sophomore class,” Nees said. “It is like last year’s sophomores, they are pushing for playing time. It is great to have depth.”

Nees said this week was just a start.

“This is the completion of phase 1,” he said. “The next step is to carry it over and do it in pads. And then move on to phase 3 (the regular season), which is really important.”

But, he is happy to take the momentum from this week into phase 2.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.